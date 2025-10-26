Entertainment

Nelly Furtado makes shocking career decision on ‘Whoa, Nelly!’ 25th anniversary

The ‘Say It Right’ singer announces surprising career move on her debut album ‘Whoa, Nelly!’ milestone 25 years

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Nelly Furtado makes shocking career decision on ‘Whoa, Nelly!’ 25th anniversary
Nelly Furtado makes shocking career decision on ‘Whoa, Nelly!’ 25th anniversary

Nelly Furtado has made a surprising decision for her career.

On the milestone 25th anniversary of her debut album, Whoa, Nelly!, the 46-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter turned to Instagram to announce her major career decision, sharing that she is stepping away from performing.

In the post, which featured a decades-old throwback photo, when she was about to play her first show, Furtado wrote, “25 years ago today my first album Whoa, Nelly! was released. In the first slide I am 20 years old, about to play my first show as a professional artist at Lilith Fair.”

She continued, “25 years later., my music has reached a whole new generation of fans and I couldn’t be happier about that . In the year 2000 I remember feeling purpose in hoping some kid would dust off the Whoa, Nelly ! vinyl one day in a record shop and think it was cool or inspiring , so I never could have guessed that there would be so many new ways to discover “old” music in 2025!”

The Maneater hitmaker joyfully noted, “To have so many people rediscovering my music has been surreal and joyful . It’s been so fun embracing this opportunity , getting out on stages again and seeing up close , the true lasting power of good music . It’s made me really believe in magic.”

Furtado then announced her major career move, sharing that she has decided to step away from performance for the foreseeable future.

“All this aside , I have decided to step away from performance for the foreseeable future and pursue some other creative and personal endeavours that I feel would better suit this next phase of my life,” she wrote.

The songstress added, “I have enjoyed my career immensely , and I still love writing music as I have always seen it as a hobby I was lucky enough to make into a career . I’ll identify as a songwriter forever . I’m grateful for all the years of fun , community and wonder.”

Nelly Furtado released her debut album, Whoa, Nelly!, on October 24, 2000.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Sophie Turner finds love again with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin?

Sophie Turner finds love again with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin?
Sophie Turner split from Perry Pearson just as Chris Martin ended things with Dakota Johnson

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make it official with romantic Paris birthday outing

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make it official with romantic Paris birthday outing
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first sparked romance buzz in July as they spotted on a date in Montreal, Canada

June Lockhart, ‘Lassie’ and ‘Lost in Space’ star, passes away at 100

June Lockhart, ‘Lassie’ and ‘Lost in Space’ star, passes away at 100
June Lockhart, one of the last surviving stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age, dies at age 100

Camila Mendes gets engaged to Rudy Mancuso in unexpected celebration

Camila Mendes gets engaged to Rudy Mancuso in unexpected celebration
The 'Riverdale' alum and 'The Flash' star first sparked romance rumors in November 2022

Sophie Turner's 'Game of Thrones' co-star ties the knot

Sophie Turner's 'Game of Thrones' co-star ties the knot
The 'Game of Thrones' star surprised fans with a stunning carousel of wedding photos on Instagram

Glen Powell slams critics of Sydney Sweeney's 'Good Jeans' ad

Glen Powell slams critics of Sydney Sweeney's 'Good Jeans' ad
Glen Powell comes to Sydney Sweeney's defense over 'Good Jeans' ad backlash

Johnny Depp shares 'Wednesday' maker's big support during Lily-Rose' illness

Johnny Depp shares 'Wednesday' maker's big support during Lily-Rose' illness
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star is set to make his big-screen return next year with Big Studio’s upcoming project, 'Christmas Carol'

Hailey Bieber claps back at critics with confidence

Hailey Bieber claps back at critics with confidence
Hailey Bieber shuts down mean comments about her looks after Selena Gomez drama

Kim Kardashian hits back as ex Kanye West loses over North's fake ink

Kim Kardashian hits back as ex Kanye West loses over North's fake ink
The SKIMS founder defends daughter North West after her fake tattoo and piercing drama

Kim Kardashian makes jaw-dropping confession about family show

Kim Kardashian makes jaw-dropping confession about family show
Kim Kardashian finally names the person who saved the hit show 'The Kardashians'

'Emily in Paris' star attends Olivia Rodrigo's surprise Guts Tour finale

'Emily in Paris' star attends Olivia Rodrigo's surprise Guts Tour finale
Olivia Rodrigo promoted her second studio album, 'Guts', through out this world tour

‘Stranger Things’ creator confirms painful death of main character

‘Stranger Things’ creator confirms painful death of main character
Four episodes of 'Stranger Things' season 5 are set to premiere next month