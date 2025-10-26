Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make it official with romantic Paris birthday outing

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have officially gone public with their romance!
On Saturday, the pair were spotted holding hands in Paris as they celebrated the Dark Horse singer’s birthday, confirming weeks of swirling speculation about their relationship.
As per TMZ, Perry and Trudeau stepped out to attend a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse Paris to mark the Last Friday Night musician's birthday.
The photos showed the couple looked smitten as they left the theater hand-in-hand, flashing smiles during their romantic Paris outing
For the outing, Perry donned a vibrant red dress, while the politician opted for a casual look in an all-black ensemble for their date night in France.
Notably, the couple’s outing came after Perry and Trudeau first sparked romance rumors over the summer, when they were spotted on a date in Montreal, Canada.
After disappearing from the spotlight for months, Perry and Trudeau were caught packing on the PDA during a yacht getaway in Santa Barbara.
Later, a source shared that Trudeau had "been pursuing" the Grammy nominee since their dates in Montreal.
"He even flew to California to see her during a tour break," the insider said, adding, "They have an easy connection. She finds him attractive. He's been very respectful."
Perry had recently separated from her ex-fiancé, Orlando Bloom, in June, meanwhile, Trudeau had separated from his wife, Sophie Grégoire, after 18 years of marriage in 2023.