June Lockhart, 'Lassie' and 'Lost in Space' star, passes away at 100

June Lockhart, one of the last surviving stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age, dies at age 100

  By Sidra Khan
  • |
June Lockhart, ‘Lassie’ and ‘Lost in Space’ star, passes away at 100
June Lockhart, ‘Lassie’ and ‘Lost in Space’ star, passes away at 100

June Lockhart has breathed her last.

On Saturday, October 25, PEOPLE reported that the Lassie actress, who was one of the last surviving stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age, passed away at the age of 100.

The actress, who died on Thursday, October 23, in Santa Monica, California, was surrounded by her daughter, June Elizabeth, and granddaughter, Christianna, during her last moments.

Who was June Lockhart?

Born on June 25, 1925, June Lockhart was an American actress, and the daughter of Canadian-American actor Gene Lockhart.

June Lockhart movies and TV shows:

June Lockhart began her journey in the entertainment world in the 1930s and ‘40s in films such as A Christmas Carol and Meet Me in St. Louis.

Some of her iconic movies include Son of Lassie, Strange Invaders, The Big Picture, Lost in Space, Zombie Hamlet, Tis the Season, and One Night at McCool’s.

Lockhart’s famous TV shows include Lassie, Lost in Space, Petticoat Junction, Family Affair, General Hospital, Grey’s Anatomy, and Holiday in Handcuffs.

June Lockhart cause of death:

According to June Lockhart’s family, she died of natural causes.

June Lockhart net worth:

June Lockhart’s net worth is estimated to be $8 million as of 2025, as per Reality Tea.

