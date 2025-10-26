Camila Mendes gets engaged to Rudy Mancuso in unexpected celebration

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso are officially off the market!
As per PEOPLE, a source revealed that the couple celebrated their engagement in what sources are calling a surprise party, leaving friends and fans thrilled by the unexpected news.
The representative for the Riverdale actress confirmed to the outlet that The Flash star proposed to her on Friday, October 24.
“She thought she was going to a birthday party for producing partner Rachel Matthews, but it was a surprise engagement party instead,” a source said.
They added, “Rudy proposed to her in front of their family and friends.”
Sharing the details about the celebration, a source mentioned, “Around 11 p.m., they were still celebrating, so they went to Glen Powell’s tracksuit and tequila-themed birthday party.”
Mendes’ engagement ring, a striking diamond set on a sleek silver band, took center stage as she and Mancuso made a stylish appearance at Powell’s birthday bash at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.
Beaming with excitement, they strolled into the venue hand-in-hand, and Mancuso sweetly kissed his fiancée on the cheek.
The Upgraded star looked elegant in a blue cropped tracksuit vest and matching pants, while the musician and YouTube star wore a beige sweater over a white shirt and black pants.
Mendes and Mancuso first sparked romance rumors in November 2022 when she shared a cheek-kissing photo of him.
They made it Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2023, with Mendes captioning a kissing photo, “Meu valentine. te amo so much.”