Millie Bobby Brown rocks her Swiftie era with Taylor Swift’s new album

Millie Bobby Brown is in her Swiftie era!
The Stranger Things starlet turned to Instagram on Thursday, October 9, to share exciting glimpses of the recent happenings in her life.
In the update, the 21-year-old British actress fully embraced her Swiftie side, revealing that she has been enjoying Taylor Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl.
“my t swift October,” she captioned.
With Swift’s racy and flirty track Wood from her 12th studio album playing in the background, Millie dropped a carousel of photos and a video, featuring her enjoying every second of life to the fullest.
The gallery opened with a snap of the actress in her car, exuding mesmerizing beauty as she wore a hands-free earpiece, seemingly listening to songs by The Fate of Ophelia singer.
In the next slide, the Enola Holmes actress dropped a video showing herself with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, as they sang and grooved at an event, followed by a photo featuring Millie taking a look at different kinds of pumpkins at what appeared to be a farm.
The fourth slide displayed an adorable glimpse of the beautiful actress with her 23-year-old American actor husband as they warmly embraced their adoptive baby girl.
One of the photos once again featured Millie Bobby Brown in her car, slaying an orange T-shirt as she captured a chic selfie.
As the carousel progressed, it showcased The Electric State actress’s intimate moment with Jake, one more selfie in the car, and the fun time with her girl gang.