Disney greenlights 'Tangled' remake, Scarlett Johansson in talks for leading role

Disney’s long-awaited live-action remake of Tangled is officially moving forward.
For the highly-anticipated live-action, Scarlett Johansson is reportedly in talks for a key role.
After months of uncertainty, Disney paused the production in April due to the commercial failure of March’s Snow White film adaptation.
However, following the billion-dollar success of Lilo & Stitch, which remains hugely popular with younger audiences, the studio is betting Tangled will get good numbers on box office.
As per Variety, Disney’s Tangled remake is officially back on track, with Michael Gracey directing and Johansson eyed for the role of Mother Gothel.
However, Disney has yet to unveil who will bring the beloved characters to life.
Notably, following the release in 2010, Tangled, earned $592 million worldwide and spawned spinoffs like Tangled Ever After and Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.
Tangled is based on the story of Princess Rapunzel, who wears a crown of magical, long, blonde hair, escaping her secluded tower with the help of an outlaw, Flynn Rider.
The animated version drew from the Brothers Grimm tale, with Mandy Moore lending her voice to Rapunzel and Zachary Levi to Flynn.
To note, Disney’s live-action adaptation of Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Lilo & Stitch, have had greater success at the box office.
Lilo & Stitch alone is the highest-grossing MPA title of 2025 to date with $1.03 billion worldwide.