Sabrina Carpenter makes new record after album cover controversy

Sabrina Carpenter has achieved a brand new milestone ahead of seventh studio album release

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Sabrina Carpenter makes new record after album cover controversy
Sabrina Carpenter makes new record after album cover controversy

Sabrina Carpenter continued to make history in heels despite the online backlash over her upcoming album's controversial cover.

The Espresso crooner's album Short N' Sweet has achieved the longest consecutive streak in the top five of the UK albums chart.

According to the Official Charts Company, Sabrina's sixth studio album has now spent 43 consecutive weeks at the top.

This new record has dethroned Ed Sheeran, whose +-=÷x (Tour Collection) album had occupied the top spot for 42 weeks.

The Please Please Please singer achieved the major milestone a week after she dropped the cover of her upcoming album, Man's Best Friend, which sparked an immense internet debate.

In the viral click, Sabrina could be seen on her knees, in a short black dress and heels, holding the leg of a suited man who is pulling her hair.

While many fans have defended the cover, noting that it is a satire and that she is trying to make a point, the cover has not sit well with many netizens.

Several social media accounts have shared their thoughts on the cover, with critics referring to the artwork as a step backward for feminism and catering to sexist stereotypes.

As one fan commented under the album cover Instagram post, "I'm sorry what? I'm sorry sabs but this is not it darling."

While another one penned, "Sabrina what was intention and reasoning behind this image? I'm keen to understand the "why?”"

Sabrina's seventh studio album is slated to be released on August 29, 2025.

The album's lead track, Manchild, was dropped on June 5, 2025, and charted at number one in the UK, the US and Ireland.

Read more : Entertainment
JoJo Siwa drops new bombshell about her sexuality amid Chris Hughes romance
JoJo Siwa drops new bombshell about her sexuality amid Chris Hughes romance
The ‘Celebrity Big Brother UK’ alum, who previously came out as lesbian, makes new shocking claim about her sexuality
Jennifer Lopez kicks off countdown for highly anticipated Up All Night tour
Jennifer Lopez kicks off countdown for highly anticipated Up All Night tour
The 'On the Floor' crooner's upcoming fifth concert tour, Up All Night: Live in 2025, is set to kick off in July this year
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander welcome baby number 2
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander welcome baby number 2
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 after briefly dating each other
Diddy’s shocking baby oil, lube collection exposed during sex-trafficking trial
Diddy’s shocking baby oil, lube collection exposed during sex-trafficking trial
Images of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ stash of baby oil, lube in an apparent humidity-controlled storage revealed during his sex-trafficking trial
Keke Palmer picks favorite film to share with son Leodis
Keke Palmer picks favorite film to share with son Leodis
Keke Palmer welcomed her first child Leodis with her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom’s relationship strained by ‘argument’ over space flight
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom’s relationship strained by ‘argument’ over space flight
The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker took a 10-minute Blue Origin spaceflight alongside her female crew in April
Priyanka Chopra reveals how Malti Marie manages school amid SSMB29 shoot
Priyanka Chopra reveals how Malti Marie manages school amid SSMB29 shoot
'Citadel' star reflected on raising her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, amid her busy schedule
Miley Cyrus opens up about ‘cougar’ bond with beau Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus opens up about ‘cougar’ bond with beau Maxx Morando
'Flower' singer along with her sister and her mother, Tish Cyrus shared about a common dynamic in their romantic lives
'28 Years Later' director Danny Boyle recalls bizarre set challenge
'28 Years Later' director Danny Boyle recalls bizarre set challenge
Danny Boyle revealed the challenges of making '28 Years Later'
Reese Witherspoon pens loving wish for Nicole Kidman on her 58th birthday
Reese Witherspoon pens loving wish for Nicole Kidman on her 58th birthday
Nicole Kidman, the wife of Keith Urban, marks her 58th birthday on Friday, June 20
Ed Sheeran reveals story behind new racing song ‘Drive’ from ‘F1: The Album’
Ed Sheeran reveals story behind new racing song ‘Drive’ from ‘F1: The Album’
Ed Sheeran’s full 'F1: The Album' is set drop on June 27, the same day 'F1: The Movie' will release
‘Batman Begins’ writer recalls Christopher Nolan’s warning about Ben Affleck’s film
‘Batman Begins’ writer recalls Christopher Nolan’s warning about Ben Affleck’s film
David S. Goyer revealed that Christopher Nolan gave him a warning about Ben Affleck’s version of 'Batman'