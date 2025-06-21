Sabrina Carpenter makes new record after album cover controversy

Sabrina Carpenter continued to make history in heels despite the online backlash over her upcoming album's controversial cover.
The Espresso crooner's album Short N' Sweet has achieved the longest consecutive streak in the top five of the UK albums chart.
According to the Official Charts Company, Sabrina's sixth studio album has now spent 43 consecutive weeks at the top.
This new record has dethroned Ed Sheeran, whose +-=÷x (Tour Collection) album had occupied the top spot for 42 weeks.
The Please Please Please singer achieved the major milestone a week after she dropped the cover of her upcoming album, Man's Best Friend, which sparked an immense internet debate.
In the viral click, Sabrina could be seen on her knees, in a short black dress and heels, holding the leg of a suited man who is pulling her hair.
While many fans have defended the cover, noting that it is a satire and that she is trying to make a point, the cover has not sit well with many netizens.
Several social media accounts have shared their thoughts on the cover, with critics referring to the artwork as a step backward for feminism and catering to sexist stereotypes.
As one fan commented under the album cover Instagram post, "I'm sorry what? I'm sorry sabs but this is not it darling."
While another one penned, "Sabrina what was intention and reasoning behind this image? I'm keen to understand the "why?”"
Sabrina's seventh studio album is slated to be released on August 29, 2025.
The album's lead track, Manchild, was dropped on June 5, 2025, and charted at number one in the UK, the US and Ireland.