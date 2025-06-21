JoJo Siwa drops new bombshell about her sexuality amid Chris Hughes romance

In a major new update, JoJo Siwa has made a new shocking admission about her sexual identity.
The 22-year-old American singer and dancer – who recently made headlines for her relationship with the Celebrity Big Brother UK alum, Chris Hughes – claimed that she identifies herself as “pansexual.”
During an interview with the Daily Mail’s YOU Magazine published on Friday, June 20, Siwa revealed that she previously came out as a lesbian due to being “pressured.”
“When I came out at 17, I said: ‘I’m pansexual, because I don’t care.’ But then I kind of boxed myself in and I said: ‘I’m a lesbian.’ And I think I did that because of pressure,” the former Dance Moms starlet shared.
She continued, “From people I know, from partners I’ve had. You just get put in this world where you feel like, because you now have said, ‘Oh, I’m a lesbian,’ you have to be a lesbian. And the truth is, sexuality is fluid.”
While Siwa thought herself as a lesbian all this time, it was only recently during her appearance on the 2025 season of Celebrity Big Brother UK, that she realized she identifies as “queer.”
Speaking to her fellow contestant Danny Beard during one of the episodes, JoJo Siwa shared, “I feel, like, so queer, do you know what I mean. I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realized: ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer.’ And I think that’s really cool.”
“I’ve dropped the L and I’ve gone to the Q baby! That’s what I love about sexuality,” she said at that time.
This new claim by JoJo Siwa comes amid her ongoing romance with Chris Hughes.
The lovebirds recently made headlines for publicly displaying their love for each other and taking the relationship to a new level by involving their families.