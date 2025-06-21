Babyshambles guitarist Patrick Walden passes away at age of 46

Patrick Walden's tragic death was confirmed on Friday by his Babyshambles bandmates on Facebook

Popular English rock band Babyshambles' lead guitarist, Patrick Walden, breathed his last at the age of 46.

On Friday, June 20th, the rock band turned to its official Facebook handle to share the sudden demise of their colleague.

The band paid somber tribute to the late fellow artist by issuing a heartbreaking statement, "It is with deep regret and sadness that we share the news of Patrick Walden's death."

They continued, "We feel very fortunate to have known, loved, and worked with him and we kindly ask for respect and privacy during these difficult times. Peter, Drew, Mik, Adam."

However, the cause of Patrick's death has not been disclosed by his teammates.

For those unaware, the deceased artist performed in several shows delivered by Babyshambles.

Patrick used to play guitar alongside the leading singer of the band, Pete Doherty, bassist Drew McConnell, and drummer Gemma Clarke.

Patrick Walden's projects before joining Babyshambles:

Before joining Babyshambles, Patrick was a prominent member of bands including Fluid, the Six Cold Thousand, and The White Sport. 

He also performed for James Blunt in his iconic shows.

Babyshambles was established in 2004 after the band's lead singer, Pete, was kicked out of The Libertines and released their self-titled debut, 7, in April 2004.

As of now, neither Babyshambles' bandmates nor Patrick Walden's family members have confirmed the details of his mass funeral.  

