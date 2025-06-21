A$AP Rocky makes exciting announcement amid Rihanna’s third pregnancy

A$AP Rocky shared a thrilling update amid preparations to welcome third child with Rihanna.
Turning to his official Instagram account on Friday, June 20, the 36-year-old American rapper made an exciting announcement, sharing that he has launched his first campaign as Ray-Ban’s creative director.
“POSTED ON THA BLOCK I CAME FROM, DESIGNED 4 THA WORLD IM BUILDING. 1ST CAMPAIGN AS CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF RAYBAN,” the Sundress rapper captioned.
The rapper and Ray-Ban dropped their new highly anticipated collaboration, the Wayfarer Puffer, a bold twist on the classic silhouette.
Notably, the Praise the Lord rapper first revealed the sporty sunglasses at the 2025 Met Gala, and also wore them at the Cannes Film Festival.
Fans’ reaction:
A$AP Rocky’s newly-launched sunglasses were met with a thrilling response from fans, who gushed over its colors and design.
“I love the colours,” commented one, while another expressed, “Need 5 pair fr.”
Meanwhile, gushing over the rapper, a third penned, “You are the besttt Rocky.”
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna:
This exciting announcement by A$AP Rocky comes as he is expecting his third child with renowned Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna.
The Diamonds singer and the Am I Dreaming rapper announced their relationship on May 19, 2021.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are parents to two sons - RZA Athelston Mayers, born in May 2022, and Riot Rose Mayers, born in August 2023.