Blake Lively takes drastic move after Justin Baldoni's defamation fallout

Blake Lively has finally made a drastic decision after facing a major legal setback in Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal drama.
Mail Online reported that the new documents revealed the Gossip Girl alum has filed another plea in the Los Angeles court to enforce her third-party subpoenas, which she served in March this year.
The New York City court judge denied her submitted plea last week, in which she was asking for a protective order to block her text messages with her close pal, Taylor Swift, who was dragged by Baldoni in the controversial case.
In December last year, the Jane The Virgin star's legal team formally demanded Lively, requiring her to turn over any communications, including, text messages, emails, and DMs, that she had with the Bad Blood singer.
As per the tabloids, the 41-year-old actor-director's lawyers have been allowed to pore through the text trails, with all the communications regarding It Ends With Us set for scrutiny.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal case:
For those unaware, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively were involved in a messy legal battle after the Another Simple Favor actress accused her romance-drama co-star of sexually harassing her while filming the project.
The high-profile drama escalated when the American actor and director filed a counter-lawsuit against the actress after the December filing.
According to the latest verdict of the court, Baldoni's defamation case was dismissed by the judge last week.
Despite facing a major setback in the legal battle, the popular actor is still suing for civil extortion and invasion of privacy in addition to other claims against Lively.
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's upcoming case trial:
The official case trial of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is schedule for March 2026.