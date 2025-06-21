Nicole Kidman reunites with husband Keith Urban for romantic FIFA Club outing

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman exchanged the marital vows in 2006

Nicole Kidman has spent quality time with her husband, Keith Urban, during the ongoing FIFA Club series in Nashville.

The former couple spotted enjoying the ongoing FIFA World Cup group D match between US side Los Angeles FC and Tunisian side Esperance Sportive de Tunis at the Geodis Park Stadium.

On Friday, June 20, Nicole and Keith was seen cheering for the teams in coordinating outfits.

Notably, the Babygirl starlet opted for a high boatneck white long dress which she paired with matching heels. 

To elevate her casual sporty look, the 58-year-old Australian-American actress and film producer left her locks free, while carrying with statement jewelry pieces. 

On the other hand, Keith sported a white and beige chequered shirt that he paired with blue jeans and matching shoes. 

According to Daily Mail, Nicole and Keith were photographed in pleasant spirit as they beamed chatting with each other while watching the 2025 FIFA Cup series. 

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's relationship timeline: 

The pair, who will celebrate their 19 wedding anniversary on June 25, initially sparked romance rumors in 2005, and exchanged the marital vows in 2006, after briefly knowing each other.

They are also parents to their two daughters, Sunday Rose, and Faith Margaret, whom they welcomed in 2008, and 2010.

Nicole Kidman also shares her other two daughters, Bella and Connor, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. 

