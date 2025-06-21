'Food Network' star Anne Burrell's mysterious death cause finally revealed

Anne Burrell was found dead at her New York City's home earlier this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
'Food Network' star Anne Burrell's mysterious death cause finally revealed 

Anne Burrell's mysterious death of cause has been investigated by the officials shortly after the celebrity chef's shocking demise. 

According to The New York Times, the deceased reality TV personality, who was found unconscious while she was taking a shower earlier this week, has died due to an overdose of drugs. 

The officials told the tabloids on Friday, June 20th, that Anne had consumed excessive drugs before taking a shower. 

For those unaware, the Worst Cook in America host died in her Brooklyn, New York City home on Tuesday, June 17.  

Police Investigation about Anne Burrell's death: 

New York Police Department's spokesperson told People that Anne was discovered "unconscious and unresponsive" at the scene upon reaching the hospital the EMS pronounced her deceased. 

Police officials reached the home after a person called at 7:50 a.m. local time, informing that the passed-away star had suffered a severe cardiac arrest.

Nearly three days after her sudden passing, Anne's loved ones attended a private event for the celebrity chef in NYC.

Before her funeral, her close pals and related ones arranged a small affair on Friday, June 20, to remember the passed-away chef. 

Several TV personalities paid heartfelt tribute to the deceased chef with a private affair:   

Several renowned chefs, Scott Conant, Amanda Freitag, Marc Murphy, and others came together to remember their beloved friend. 

Real Housewives of New York City alum Kelly Bensimon and TV personality Carson Kressley were also spotted arriving at the Big Apple's Upper East Side.

As of now, Anne Burrell's family has not disclosed the details of her funeral. 

