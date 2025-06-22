Courtney Thorne-Smith parts ways with Roger Fishman 18 years after marriage  

Melrose Place starlet Courtney Thorne-Smith has finally parted ways with her now estranged husband, Roger Fisherman, after 18 years of togetherness.
The 57-year-old American actress filed for divorce from her longtime partner due to their "irreconcilable differences" in the Los Angeles Superior Court on June 17.
As reported by People, Courtney also submitted her plea for the joint custody of their 17-year-old son, Jacob Emerson.
She further claimed that the court must terminate the option of spousal support for both herself and Roger in the respective court documents.
Courtney and Roger exchanged marital vows during an intimate wedding function in New York City on New Year's Day in 2007.
The couple has been living separately since 2021, as per the court document obtained by the aforementioned outlet.
Courtney Thorne-Smith's past relationships:
Before marrying Roger, Courtney was initially married to her first ex-husband, the geneticist Andrew Conrad from 2000 to 2001.
The actress began dating her Melrose Place co-star, Andrew while filming the popular 90's melodrama.
In an old interview with Still the Place podcast, Courtney Thorne-Smith recalled that while breaking up with Andrew Conrad, it was "shockingly not weird."
At the time, she revealed that Courtney and Andrew set some on-set ground rules after their break up, which included some PDA-filled moments while portraying their iconic characters in the movie.