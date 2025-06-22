David Beckham, Victoria unfazed by Nicola Peltz's false claims amid fued 

Sir David Beckham and his wife, Lady Victoria Beckham, have seemingly remained unfazed by the recent sensational claims made by Nicola Peltz amid family tension.
The 50-year-old former English footballer turned to his Instagram handle on Saturday, June 21st, to release a rare sneak peek into his private life alongside his wife, Victoria.
In the shared footage, David was showing off his gardening skills while Victoria was making him laugh as she was behind the camera.
The lighthearted video clip kicks off with David saying, "I've been waiting for a while for this," before digging through a wooden garden box.
In response, the English fashion designer, who was filming him said, "OK, let’s see it."
David continued, "I hope it's good," and harvested a carrot from his mesmerizing garden.
David then pulled his vegetable from the ground, revealing an unusually short carrot that had split into two ends, leaving the couple laughing as they felt disappointed.
He also scribbled a humorous caption, "Exciting day today in my veggie garden, CARROTS but not exactly what I expected but to be fair it had Lady Beckham laughing @victoriabeckham sorry about my carrot."
Victoria also took to his Instagram Stories to share a few intimate moments alongside her partner.
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's family feud:
This update comes after their daughter-in-law and eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham’s wife, reportedly accused the Beckham family of attacking her with false claims.
According to an insider, the 30-year-old daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz has found herself embroiled in the rumors surrounding the Beckham family feud.
Nicola was labeled as 'spoiled' due to her lavish lifestyle and well-off background.
The family tension escalated in May this year when Nicola and her husband, Brooklyn, skipped David Beckham’s milestone birthday.