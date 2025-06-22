Millie Bobby Brown joins Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' craze with hot moves

Millie Bobby Brown has jumped on Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild bandwagon with her hot dance moves.

The British actress and producer, 21, took to her official Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 21, to add her flair to the viral trend sparked by Carpenter’s newly-released track.

Dressed in a hot, blue-and-yellow halterneck triangle top and billowing pastel blue skirt, Brown’s video opened with the actress setting the camera in her lavish washroom before kicking off her sexy dance moves.

With lyrics of Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild playing in the background and flashing on screen, the Stranger Things actress showed off her toned physique as she moved effortlessly to the beat.

The actress delivered a captivating performance with a playful energy, matching the song’s rhythm-packed energy.

Brown’s striking dance steps got a sweet nod by the Espresso singer, who reposted the Enola Holmes starlet’s clip on her official Instagram Stories with two revolving heart emojis.

Sabrina Carpenter leaves Millie Bobby Brown awestruck with adorable move:

This is not the first time when Sabrina Carpenter and Millie Bobby Brown shared a heartfelt moment of interaction as in October 2024, during her Short n’ Sweet tour’s Atlanta stop, the Taste hitmaker left Brown awestruck with an adorable move.

During the concert, Carpenter “arrested” the Damsel actress for being “too hot,” an act that she does in each of her shows.

