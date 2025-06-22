‘Spider-Man’ star leaves fans mourning after sudden death

‘Spider-Man’ actor Jack Betts dies peacefully in his sleep at age of 96

  • by Web Desk
  • |
‘Spider-Man’ star leaves fans mourning after sudden death
‘Spider-Man’ star leaves fans mourning after sudden death

Jack Betts, best known for starring in Spider-Man, has passed away at the age of 96.

His nephew, Dean Sullivan, shared the tragic news with The Hollywood Reporter. The veteran star died in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, June 19.

At the age of 10, his family moved to Miami. Jack started taking interest in acting after he saw Laurence Olivier in 1939's Wuthering Heights.

Jack Betts’ role in Spider-Man (2002):

Jack Betts became famous after starring as Henry Balkan in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002).

In the hit film, his character worked at Oscorp Technologies opposite Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn.

Jack Betts receives heartwarming tributes from fans:

A fan mourned the death of Jack Betts on X, “RIP Jack Betts !!! So many iconic performances but your improvisations in Spider Man steal the show. An absolute Legend !!!”

Another wrote, “Rest in peace, Jack Betts. Great character guy in tons of stuff. Very memorable as the asshole golf guy who has a heart attack in Falling Down (1992).”

“Dude has a filmography dating back to the 80s but sure let’s remember him just for that one month of work he did back in 2002,” a third noted.

About Jack Betts career:

During his life, Jack Betts was featured in several films, Tv shows and ever write a play about soap opera, Screen Test: Take One.

The late actor was also featured Seinfeld, Frasier, Everybody Loves Raymond and Friends.

Read more : Entertainment
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom set to reunite amid swirling breakup speculation
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom set to reunite amid swirling breakup speculation
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have been romantically connected since 2016
Reality star Sara Burack of 'Million Dollar Beach House' tragically dies at 40
Reality star Sara Burack of 'Million Dollar Beach House' tragically dies at 40
Sara Burack gained popularity from the Netflix's series, 'Million Dollar Beach House'
Selena Gomez gushes over Benny Blanco as they win Kids’ Choice Awards 2025
Selena Gomez gushes over Benny Blanco as they win Kids’ Choice Awards 2025
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez won Favorite Viral Song award for ‘Bluest Flame’ at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
Hailey Bieber emotionally marks Jack’s big moment amid Justin Bieber split rumors
Hailey Bieber emotionally marks Jack’s big moment amid Justin Bieber split rumors
The Rhode founder, Hailey Bieber, fueled divorce speculations about Justin Bieber with a shocking move
Courtney Thorne-Smith parts ways with Roger Fishman 18 years after marriage
Courtney Thorne-Smith parts ways with Roger Fishman 18 years after marriage
Roger Fishman and Courtney Thorne-Smith tied the knot on New Year's Day in 2007
David Beckham, Victoria unfazed by Nicola Peltz's false claims amid fued
David Beckham, Victoria unfazed by Nicola Peltz's false claims amid fued
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have been involved in a family rift with son, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz
Sabrina Carpenter fulfils childhood wish at Kids' Choice Awards
Sabrina Carpenter fulfils childhood wish at Kids' Choice Awards
Sabrina Carpenter makes heartfelt promise after big win at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
Millie Bobby Brown joins Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' craze with hot moves
Millie Bobby Brown joins Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' craze with hot moves
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to Millie Bobby Brown's trendy dance moves on her new track 'Manchild'
Hailey Bieber spotted without wedding ring amid Justin divorce rumors
Hailey Bieber spotted without wedding ring amid Justin divorce rumors
Hailey Bieber steps out without wedding ring after unfollowing Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez
2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Ariana Grande dominate with top wins
2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Ariana Grande dominate with top wins
The 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards was hosted by Grammy-winning artist, Tyla
Johnny Depp makes rare comments about his infamous trial against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp makes rare comments about his infamous trial against Amber Heard
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp ended their tumultuous three-years of marriage in 2017
Rihanna delivers emotional speech at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Rihanna delivers emotional speech at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Rihanna accepts Icon Award virtually ahead of ‘The Smurfs’ release