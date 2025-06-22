‘Spider-Man’ star leaves fans mourning after sudden death

Jack Betts, best known for starring in Spider-Man, has passed away at the age of 96.
His nephew, Dean Sullivan, shared the tragic news with The Hollywood Reporter. The veteran star died in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, June 19.
At the age of 10, his family moved to Miami. Jack started taking interest in acting after he saw Laurence Olivier in 1939's Wuthering Heights.
Jack Betts’ role in Spider-Man (2002):
Jack Betts became famous after starring as Henry Balkan in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002).
In the hit film, his character worked at Oscorp Technologies opposite Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn.
Jack Betts receives heartwarming tributes from fans:
A fan mourned the death of Jack Betts on X, “RIP Jack Betts !!! So many iconic performances but your improvisations in Spider Man steal the show. An absolute Legend !!!”
Another wrote, “Rest in peace, Jack Betts. Great character guy in tons of stuff. Very memorable as the asshole golf guy who has a heart attack in Falling Down (1992).”
“Dude has a filmography dating back to the 80s but sure let’s remember him just for that one month of work he did back in 2002,” a third noted.
About Jack Betts career:
During his life, Jack Betts was featured in several films, Tv shows and ever write a play about soap opera, Screen Test: Take One.
The late actor was also featured Seinfeld, Frasier, Everybody Loves Raymond and Friends.