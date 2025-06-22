Hailey Bieber emotionally marks Jack’s big moment amid Justin Bieber split rumors

The Rhode founder, Hailey Bieber, fueled divorce speculations about Justin Bieber with a shocking move

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Hailey Bieber gets emotional as she celebrates son Jack’s big milestone amid divorce rumors with her husband, Justin Bieber.

The Rhode founder, 28, took to her official Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 22, to celebrate her baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, turning 10 months old with a never-before-seen photo.

Celebrating the milestone occasion, Hailey emotionally penned, “June 22, 2024. now my baby is 10 months old,” followed by two crying emojis.

The photo, taken while she was pregnant with Jack, showcased the Vogue model in a soft pink, form fitting gown featuring long, flowing cape-like sleeves that drape elegantly from her shoulders down to the floor, as she proudly flaunted her baby bump.

Hailey complemented the ensemble with matching nude-pink high heels and gold statement earrings, and styled her hair in a sleek, straight bob.

This celebratory moment comes amid Hailey and Justin Bieber reignited their split speculations.

Hailey Bieber’s shocking move amid divorce rumors with Justin Bieber:

Amid ongoing rumors of turmoil in their marriage, Hailey Bieber made a shocking move that further fueled divorce speculation about her and husband Justin Bieber.

On Saturday, June 21, Page Six reported that the 28-year-old model was spotted without her $500,000 wedding ring, while enjoying breakfast at The Commerce Inn in the West Village.

