Reality star Sara Burack of 'Million Dollar Beach House' tragically dies at 40 

Netflix's series Million Dollar Beach House, famed actress Sara Burack tragically passed away at the age of 40.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deceased actress died on Thursday, June 19, after a hit-and-run accident.

Local publication Dan's Papers reported that she was found unconscious on Montauk Highway after police received a 911 emergency call at roughly 2:45 a.m.

People reported that the police began searching for the driver after the deadliest incident and found Amanda Kempton guilty in connection with the case on Friday.

However, it remains unclear whether Amanda was the alleged driver.

Sara Burack's early acting career: 

For those unaware, Burack joined the cast of Netflix’s Hamptons-based real estate series Million Dollar Beach House in August 2020.

In addition to the deceased soul, Million Dollar Beach House also starred J.B. Andreassi, Michael Fulfree, James "Jimmy" Giugliano, Noel Roberts, and Peggy Zabakolas. 

Season one featured six episodes and was later dropped by Netflix, picked up by Max, where it was retitled Selling the Hamptons. 

Sara Burack had previously worked for Nest Seekers International, a real estate agency that sold upscale properties in Manhattan and the Hamptons, before leaving just over a year ago Hamptons regional manager Geoff Gifkins said that she stayed in touch told media outlets.

As of now, Sara Burack's family has not disclosed the details of her funeral. 

