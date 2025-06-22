Selena Gomez gushes over Benny Blanco as they win Kids’ Choice Awards 2025

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez won Favorite Viral Song award for ‘Bluest Flame’ at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Selena Gomez gushes over Benny Blanco as they win Kids’ Choice Awards 2025
Selena Gomez gushes over Benny Blanco as they win Kids’ Choice Awards 2025

Selena Gomez expressed her deep love and fond feelings for fiancé Benny Blanco after major win.

At the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, June 21, the lovebirds’ recently released track, Bluest Flame, won the award for Favorite Viral Song.

While the Only Murders in the Building could not join her beau at the star-studded award ceremony to receive the prestigious award, she expressed her love for the American record producer with an adorable tribute.

Sharing a photo of Blanco, taken from behind, as he received the award on stage, the Sunset Blvd songstress gushed over him and wrote, “I adore this man,” followed by a two-heart emoji.

She also tagged the official Instagram account of Kids’ Choice Awards in the Story.

P.C. Instagram/selenagomez
P.C. Instagram/selenagomez

The adorable tribute was followed by another Story in which the American singer shared a funny selfie of herself, staring into the camera, with a caption, “Wish I could be with all the kiddos @kidschoiceawards.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Bluest Flame:

Bluest Flame is the eighth track from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s collaborative album, I Said I Love You First.

The album was released on March 21, 2025.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship:

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez began dating in the mid of 2023, and took their relationship to a new level by getting engaged in December 2024.

Read more : Entertainment
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom set to reunite amid swirling breakup speculation
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom set to reunite amid swirling breakup speculation
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have been romantically connected since 2016
Reality star Sara Burack of 'Million Dollar Beach House' tragically dies at 40
Reality star Sara Burack of 'Million Dollar Beach House' tragically dies at 40
Sara Burack gained popularity from the Netflix's series, 'Million Dollar Beach House'
‘Spider-Man’ star leaves fans mourning after sudden death
‘Spider-Man’ star leaves fans mourning after sudden death
‘Spider-Man’ actor Jack Betts dies peacefully in his sleep at age of 96
Hailey Bieber emotionally marks Jack’s big moment amid Justin Bieber split rumors
Hailey Bieber emotionally marks Jack’s big moment amid Justin Bieber split rumors
The Rhode founder, Hailey Bieber, fueled divorce speculations about Justin Bieber with a shocking move
Courtney Thorne-Smith parts ways with Roger Fishman 18 years after marriage
Courtney Thorne-Smith parts ways with Roger Fishman 18 years after marriage
Roger Fishman and Courtney Thorne-Smith tied the knot on New Year's Day in 2007
David Beckham, Victoria unfazed by Nicola Peltz's false claims amid fued
David Beckham, Victoria unfazed by Nicola Peltz's false claims amid fued
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have been involved in a family rift with son, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz
Sabrina Carpenter fulfils childhood wish at Kids' Choice Awards
Sabrina Carpenter fulfils childhood wish at Kids' Choice Awards
Sabrina Carpenter makes heartfelt promise after big win at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
Millie Bobby Brown joins Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' craze with hot moves
Millie Bobby Brown joins Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' craze with hot moves
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to Millie Bobby Brown's trendy dance moves on her new track 'Manchild'
Hailey Bieber spotted without wedding ring amid Justin divorce rumors
Hailey Bieber spotted without wedding ring amid Justin divorce rumors
Hailey Bieber steps out without wedding ring after unfollowing Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez
2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Ariana Grande dominate with top wins
2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Ariana Grande dominate with top wins
The 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards was hosted by Grammy-winning artist, Tyla
Johnny Depp makes rare comments about his infamous trial against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp makes rare comments about his infamous trial against Amber Heard
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp ended their tumultuous three-years of marriage in 2017
Rihanna delivers emotional speech at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Rihanna delivers emotional speech at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Rihanna accepts Icon Award virtually ahead of ‘The Smurfs’ release