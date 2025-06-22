Selena Gomez gushes over Benny Blanco as they win Kids’ Choice Awards 2025

Selena Gomez expressed her deep love and fond feelings for fiancé Benny Blanco after major win.
At the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, June 21, the lovebirds’ recently released track, Bluest Flame, won the award for Favorite Viral Song.
While the Only Murders in the Building could not join her beau at the star-studded award ceremony to receive the prestigious award, she expressed her love for the American record producer with an adorable tribute.
Sharing a photo of Blanco, taken from behind, as he received the award on stage, the Sunset Blvd songstress gushed over him and wrote, “I adore this man,” followed by a two-heart emoji.
She also tagged the official Instagram account of Kids’ Choice Awards in the Story.
The adorable tribute was followed by another Story in which the American singer shared a funny selfie of herself, staring into the camera, with a caption, “Wish I could be with all the kiddos @kidschoiceawards.”
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Bluest Flame:
Bluest Flame is the eighth track from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s collaborative album, I Said I Love You First.
The album was released on March 21, 2025.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship:
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez began dating in the mid of 2023, and took their relationship to a new level by getting engaged in December 2024.