Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom set to reunite amid swirling breakup speculation 

Katy Perry and her longtime fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are reportedly set to debunk the ongoing split rumors with the surprising move.
According to a report by The Sun, an insider has recently revealed that despite the persistent speculations about their alleged breakup, the Dark Horse crooner is set to reunite with her current love interest.
The tipster added that Katy, who is currently touring Australia for her headline-grabbing concert shows, will fly from the country on July 4th to spend quality time with her only daughter, Daisy, and Orlando.
Additionally, the source shut the rumors of their possible breakup, stating, "No one has decided it's the end of the road for Katy and Orlando."
"They both love each other, but they have been living different lives for at least a year and in different mindsets," the insider noted.
Katy's ongoing fifth concert tour has created the "biggest disruption" in her relationship with Troy actor, as she has been traveling since April 2025.
As of now, neither Katy nor Orlando have confirmed their upcoming holiday plans.
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's divorce speculations:
This report comes days after the couple has been facing speculations about the trouble in paradise since this month.
An insider told Page Six that Katy and Orlando’s relationship is on the rocks after spending several years together.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship timeline:
For those unaware, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been romantically connected since 2016. They initially sparked dating rumors after being spotted dancing together at a Golden Globes after-party.
They briefly parted ways in 2017 but later rekindled their romance and have been going strong so far.
The pair got engaged in 2019, a year before welcoming their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.