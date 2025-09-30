Home / Royal

Senior Royal set to visit US to celebrate big milestones, honour King Charles

Royal Family's senior member confirmed to visit US amid King Charles, Prince Harry's reconciliation talks

  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles' close family member is set to visit the US in November for historic Royal Engagement.

As reported by Channel 103, Princess Royal is gearing for a two-day trip to New Jersey in November.

According to the report, The Bailiff, Sir Tim Le Cocq confirmed Anne's arrival during Assembly's session while also confirming that Her Royal Highness will carry out several engagements during her stay.

During her visit, Anne's visit will also include unveiling a portrait of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to mark their majesties New Jersey visit in 2024.

The Princess Royal will also tour the newly-refurbished Opera House - which is set to reopen with a full autumn programme following a £12m restoration.

Anne - who last visited the US state in 2023 will also attend the Jersey Branch of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA), which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

While as the patron of Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, which this year is marking 100 years since the birth of its founder, the late Gerald Durrell - she will attend the Durrell Lecture: Celebrating the Rewild our World Strategy 2017-2025 at the theatre.

