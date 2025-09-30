King Felipe attends award ceremony after resuming royal duties

King Felipe has carried out a key royal responsibility after returning to work from a two-day family trip.
On Monday, September 29, the Spanish monarch graced the third edition of the Vanguardia Awards, which took place in Barcelona.
His Majesty was accompanied by the President of the Government Pedro Sánchez, the President of the Generalitat of Catalonia Salvador Illa, the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor and Social Economy Yolanda Díaz and the Government Delegate in the Autonomous Community of Catalonia Carlos Prieto.
After Felipe took his place in the front row, the ceremony began with the screening of a video in recognition of the work of journalists deployed in conflict zones.
This was followed by speeches by the editor of La Vanguardia and the Godó Group, Javier Godó and the Mayor of Barcelona, Jaume Collboni.
As per the Royal Family website, “The King presides in Barcelona over the third edition of the "Vanguardia Awards," recognizing the work of organizations, companies, institutions, and individuals who perform outstanding activities in social, economic, political, and cultural spheres.”
King Felipe then presented the Vanguardia Awards to the winners.
The awards ceremony concluded with speeches by Caroline Darian, the winner of the International award and Salvador Illa, the President of the Catalan Government.