Home / Royal

King Felipe attends award ceremony after resuming royal duties

King Felipe VI carries out key royal duty after returning from two-day family trip to Navarre

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
King Felipe attends award ceremony after resuming royal duties
King Felipe attends award ceremony after resuming royal duties

King Felipe has carried out a key royal responsibility after returning to work from a two-day family trip.

On Monday, September 29, the Spanish monarch graced the third edition of the Vanguardia Awards, which took place in Barcelona.

His Majesty was accompanied by the President of the Government Pedro Sánchez, the President of the Generalitat of Catalonia Salvador Illa, the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor and Social Economy Yolanda Díaz and the Government Delegate in the Autonomous Community of Catalonia Carlos Prieto.

After Felipe took his place in the front row, the ceremony began with the screening of a video in recognition of the work of journalists deployed in conflict zones.

This was followed by speeches by the editor of La Vanguardia and the Godó Group, Javier Godó and the Mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni.

As per the Royal Family website, “The King presides in Barcelona over the third edition of the "Vanguardia Awards," recognizing the work of organizations, companies, institutions, and individuals who perform outstanding activities in social, economic, political, and cultural spheres.”

King Felipe then presented the Vanguardia Awards to the winners.

The awards ceremony concluded with speeches by Caroline Darian, the winner of the International award and Salvador Illa, the President of the Catalan Government.

You Might Like:

King Carl Gustaf, Crown Princess host high-profile meeting at Royal Palace

King Carl Gustaf, Crown Princess host high-profile meeting at Royal Palace
Crown Princess of Sweden Victoria and King Carl Gustaf preside over special meeting

Prince William plans to step into spotlight with new venture plans

Prince William plans to step into spotlight with new venture plans
Prince William to reflect on the 'hardest year' of his life in upcoming Apple TV+ series

Kate Middleton's absence at Women's Rugby World Cup fuels fans' dismay

Kate Middleton's absence at Women's Rugby World Cup fuels fans' dismay
The Princess of Wales shared the congratulatory after England win at the Women's Rugby World Cup championship

Meghan Markle shares new video after Prince Harry’s shocking claims

Meghan Markle shares new video after Prince Harry’s shocking claims
The Duchess of Sussex drops exciting video after Prince Harry's brutal dig at Palace aides

Sarah Ferguson's aide speaks out amid honourary title controversy

Sarah Ferguson's aide speaks out amid honourary title controversy
Sarah Ferguson's aide rushes her defense amid her honourary title scandal

King Charles 'attacked' by Scottish Greens over royal property tax break

King Charles 'attacked' by Scottish Greens over royal property tax break
His Majesty could face financial trouble following the Scottish political party’s ‘petty’ move to target the monarchy

Sarah Ferguson braces for new shock as her honourary title is in jeopardy

Sarah Ferguson braces for new shock as her honourary title is in jeopardy
The Duchess of York might soon be hit with a fresh blow over her Jeffrey Epstein controversy

King Charles sides with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on serious concern

King Charles sides with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on serious concern
The British monarch aligns with the Sussexes, Harry and Meghan, over a major issue

King Willem presides over high-stakes interparliamentary meeting at Palace

King Willem presides over high-stakes interparliamentary meeting at Palace
King Willem-Alexander leads the Interparliamentary Kingdom Council of the Netherlands at Noordeinde Palace

Meghan Markle pens heartfelt note after major recognition in struggling career

Meghan Markle pens heartfelt note after major recognition in struggling career
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle shares thoughtful message after receiving significant recognition

Prince William welcomes Crown Prince of Kuwait on behalf of King Charles

Prince William welcomes Crown Prince of Kuwait on behalf of King Charles
Kensington Palace shares a delightful video of Prince of Wales warmly welcoming his prestigious guests at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry helps King Charles rebuild bond with grandchildren during UK trip

Prince Harry helps King Charles rebuild bond with grandchildren during UK trip
The Duke of Sussex reunited with his estranged father, King Charles, during his trip to UK earlier this month