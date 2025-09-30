Belgian Palace reacts to online buzz over Princess Elisabeth controversial pic

The Belgian Palace has issued a statement after a controversial photo circulating online of Princess Elisabeth and Prince Georg of Liechtenstein.
As per GB News, the palace stepped forward to share the response after a photo circulating online appeared to show Princess Elisabeth sharing a kiss with Prince Georg of Liechtenstein.
However, both the Belgian Palace and the Liechtenstein royals haven’t confirmed the relationship.
The spokesperson for the Royal Palace in Brussels provided a comment to reporters, saying, "We saw the photo too. We don't know if it's real or AI.”
Belgian royal journalist, Wim Dehandschutter shared about the alleged romance,"Elisabeth and Georg, it would certainly be a wonderful royal match.”
Dehandschutter added, “Royal families are close in general, and Belgians and Liechtensteiners know each other well; there are branches.”
The journalist mentioned, “Their parents are colleagues, friends, in some way family. Elisabeth and Georg are believed to have known each other since childhood."
On the photo’s authenticity, he said that King Philippe and Queen Mathilde fiercely guard their family’s privacy, while the Liechtenstein royals are equally secretive, a wealthy yet little-known dynasty.
Dehandschutter claimed, “Why would Elisabeth and Georg have any interest in leaking their relationship? And then in such a clumsy way, via a private photo that's never completely private on Instagram?"
The royal commentator also stated, “Interest in Princess Elisabeth is immense in Belgium,” adding, “She will be the first woman to ascend the Belgian throne. The (future) face of the monarchy.”
To note, a picture had circulated online showing Princess Elisabeth with a man identified as Prince Georg giving a peck which ignited the possible romance buzz.