Home / Royal

Belgian Palace reacts to online buzz over Princess Elisabeth controversial pic

The palace shared statement after a controversial photo of Princess Elisabeth and Prince Georg of Liechtenstein

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Belgian Palace reacts to online buzz over Princess Elisabeth picture
Belgian Palace reacts to online buzz over Princess Elisabeth picture

The Belgian Palace has issued a statement after a controversial photo circulating online of Princess Elisabeth and Prince Georg of Liechtenstein.

As per GB News, the palace stepped forward to share the response after a photo circulating online appeared to show Princess Elisabeth sharing a kiss with Prince Georg of Liechtenstein.

However, both the Belgian Palace and the Liechtenstein royals haven’t confirmed the relationship.

The spokesperson for the Royal Palace in Brussels provided a comment to reporters, saying, "We saw the photo too. We don't know if it's real or AI.”

Belgian royal journalist, Wim Dehandschutter shared about the alleged romance,"Elisabeth and Georg, it would certainly be a wonderful royal match.”

Dehandschutter added, “Royal families are close in general, and Belgians and Liechtensteiners know each other well; there are branches.”

The journalist mentioned, “Their parents are colleagues, friends, in some way family. Elisabeth and Georg are believed to have known each other since childhood."

On the photo’s authenticity, he said that King Philippe and Queen Mathilde fiercely guard their family’s privacy, while the Liechtenstein royals are equally secretive, a wealthy yet little-known dynasty.

Dehandschutter claimed, “Why would Elisabeth and Georg have any interest in leaking their relationship? And then in such a clumsy way, via a private photo that's never completely private on Instagram?"

The royal commentator also stated, “Interest in Princess Elisabeth is immense in Belgium,” adding, “She will be the first woman to ascend the Belgian throne. The (future) face of the monarchy.”

To note, a picture had circulated online showing Princess Elisabeth with a man identified as Prince Georg giving a peck which ignited the possible romance buzz.

You Might Like:

King Charles' unusual visitor tramples hedges at Clarence house

King Charles' unusual visitor tramples hedges at Clarence house
The King celebrated Duchy Originals' $50 million in sales, which have benefitted over 1,000 charities

Prince William calls on Parliament to take action against ‘threat’ Andrew

Prince William calls on Parliament to take action against ‘threat’ Andrew
The Princess of Wales considers stern decision for Prince Andrew to protect future of Monarchy

Prince William knights Oscar winner Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle

Prince William knights Oscar winner Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle
The Prince of Wales celebrated key figures for their contribution to drama and sports

Prince William’s surprise travel show appearance stuns Canadian star

Prince William’s surprise travel show appearance stuns Canadian star
The Prince of Wales is set to give a rare tour of Windsor Castle to Eugene Levy in the upcoming episode of 'The Reluctant Traveller'

King Charles beams in first appearance after brutal demand to Sarah, Andrew

King Charles beams in first appearance after brutal demand to Sarah, Andrew
King Charles appears unfazed in his first outing after Sarah - Epstein email fiasco

Royal Family drops new portraits of King Carl, Queen Silvia from key event

Royal Family drops new portraits of King Carl, Queen Silvia from key event
His Majesty hosted the high-profile meeting at Royal Palace earlier this week

Senior Royal set to visit US to celebrate big milestones, honour King Charles

Senior Royal set to visit US to celebrate big milestones, honour King Charles
Royal Family's senior member confirmed to visit US amid King Charles, Prince Harry's reconciliation talks

King Carl Gustaf, Crown Princess host high-profile meeting at Royal Palace

King Carl Gustaf, Crown Princess host high-profile meeting at Royal Palace
Crown Princess of Sweden Victoria and King Carl Gustaf preside over special meeting

King Felipe attends award ceremony after resuming royal duties

King Felipe attends award ceremony after resuming royal duties
King Felipe VI carries out key royal duty after returning from two-day family trip to Navarre

Prince William plans to step into spotlight with new venture plans

Prince William plans to step into spotlight with new venture plans
Prince William to reflect on the 'hardest year' of his life in upcoming Apple TV+ series

Kate Middleton's absence at Women's Rugby World Cup fuels fans' dismay

Kate Middleton's absence at Women's Rugby World Cup fuels fans' dismay
The Princess of Wales shared the congratulatory after England win at the Women's Rugby World Cup championship

Meghan Markle shares new video after Prince Harry’s shocking claims

Meghan Markle shares new video after Prince Harry’s shocking claims
The Duchess of Sussex drops exciting video after Prince Harry's brutal dig at Palace aides