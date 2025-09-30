Home / Royal

King Carl Gustaf, Crown Princess host high-profile meeting at Royal Palace

Crown Princess of Sweden Victoria and King Carl Gustaf preside over special meeting

  • By Hafsa Noor
King Carl Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria held a high-profile meeting with ministers and PM at Royal Palace.

On Monday, September 29, an information council was held under the chairmanship of the Swedish monarch and Crown Princess.

During the council, the ministers shared new political initiatives, investigations and ongoing legislation within their respective ministries and answered questions.

As per the Royal Family website, “Today, consulate with@sverigesregering was held during the King's Presidency. During the council, the King and Crown Princess were informed by the Prime Minister and the State Councils of current issues at the department's table. Information councils are held regularly and are chaired by the King.”

According to the 1974 form of government, the Prime Minister is responsible for keeping the Head of State informed of the affairs of the kingdom.

Formally, it is the King who convenes the Government for a council meeting, but the decision is made in consultation with the Prime Minister.

King Carl Gustaf, Crown Princess Victoria's outfit details:

For the special meeting, Carl Gustaf chose a stylish three-piece suit complemented by a maroon tie.

Meanwhile, Victoria opted for a burgundy Montana dress by Camilla Thulin. She completed the look with color coordinating heels and her hair tied in a sleek bun.

