Prince William’s surprise travel show appearance stuns Canadian star

Prince William joined Eugene Levy, the Canadian actor and comedian, on The Reluctant Traveller; however, his appearance on the travel show was kept secret even from the star.
The American Pie alum revealed that he had "no idea that the guy taking me on a tour of Windsor Castle was the prince" until the moment he appeared in front of the cameras.
William walked Levy through the castle, sharing its history and connection with the royal family, before joining him at the pub for a beer and a heartfelt conversation.
The father-of-three will be seen in the third season of The Reluctant Traveller, on Apple TV+, in the episode titled Living The Royal Life in The UK, set to air on October 3.
During his appearance on NBC's Today with Jenna & Friends to promote the show, Levy spoke about his time with William and described him as "an amazing guy to hang with".
The Schitt's Creek actor also revealed he had no idea that the prince had been booked to appear on the show, with producers keeping the royal's involvement top secret.
He added, "We always knew what we were doing in London, we were trying to experience, to come as close to the monarchy in London as we could, go to the places where they would frequent, shop at the shops where they would shop, and taking a tour of Windsor Castle but had no idea that the guy taking me on a tour of Windsor Castle was the prince."
In the episode trailer, Prince William is seen greeting Levy in the castle's quadrangle, arriving on an electric scooter.
During the walk through the castle, Prince William teased, "We provide this service for everyone. We do personalised tours everywhere."
Levy told Today he had no idea how to correctly address Prince William when they met.
"I didn't bow. I didn't really know, to be honest, I didn't really know what to call him off camera. I knew it wasn't going to be Billy. Or Bill. Or even Willy. I probably avoided actually addressing him."
After touring the castle, Levy goes for a walk with Prince William and his dog and asks him what he does when he is at home.
Prince William laughed before admitting, "Sleep. When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life."
In an emotional moment, seen in the trailer, Prince William opens up 2024 being the "hardest year I've ever had".
"Life is said to test us as well and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are," Prince William tells Levy.
Last year both King Charles and the Princess of Wales were diagnosed with cancer, following separate and unrelated surgical procedures.
The King is still undergoing a form of treatment, while Kate finished a course of preventative chemotherapy in September.
Notably, Kate Middleton revealed she was in remission in January 2025.