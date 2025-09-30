Home / Royal

Prince William’s surprise travel show appearance stuns Canadian star

The Prince of Wales is set to give a rare tour of Windsor Castle to Eugene Levy in the upcoming episode of 'The Reluctant Traveller'

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

Prince William’s surprise travel show appearance stuns Canadian star


Prince William joined Eugene Levy, the Canadian actor and comedian, on The Reluctant Traveller; however, his appearance on the travel show was kept secret even from the star.

The American Pie alum revealed that he had "no idea that the guy taking me on a tour of Windsor Castle was the prince" until the moment he appeared in front of the cameras.

﻿William walked Levy through the castle, sharing its history and connection with the royal family, before joining him at the pub for a beer and a heartfelt conversation.

The father-of-three will be seen in the third season of The Reluctant Traveller, on Apple TV+, in the episode titled Living The Royal Life in The UK, set to air on October 3.

 During his appearance on NBC's Today with Jenna & Friends to promote the show, Levy spoke about his time with William﻿ and described him as "an amazing guy to hang with".

The Schitt's Creek actor also revealed he had no idea that the prince had been booked to appear on the show, with producers keeping the royal's involvement top secret.

He added, "We always knew what we were doing in London, we were trying to experience, to come as close to the monarchy in London as we could, go to the places where they would frequent, shop at the shops where they would shop, and taking a tour of Windsor Castle but had no idea that the guy taking me on a tour of Windsor Castle was the prince."

In the episode trailer, Prince William is seen greeting Levy in the castle's quadrangle, arriving on an electric scooter.

During the walk through the castle, Prince William teased, "We provide this service for everyone. We do personalised tours everywhere."﻿

Levy told Today he had no idea how to correctly address Prince William when they met.

"I didn't bow. I didn't really know, to be honest, I didn't really know what to call him off camera. I knew it wasn't going to be Billy. Or Bill. Or even Willy. I probably avoided actually addressing him."

After touring the castle, Levy goes for a walk with Prince William and his dog and asks him what he does when he is at home.

Prince William laughed before admitting, "Sleep. When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life."

In an emotional moment, seen in the trailer, Prince William opens up 2024 being the "hardest year I've ever had".

"Life is said to test us as well and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are," Prince William tells Levy.

Last year both King Charles and the Princess of Wales were diagnosed with cancer, following separate and unrelated surgical procedures.

The King is still undergoing a form of treatment, while Kate finished a course of preventative chemotherapy in September.

Notably, Kate Middleton revealed she was in remission in January 2025.

You Might Like:

King Charles beams in first appearance after brutal demand to Sarah, Andrew

King Charles beams in first appearance after brutal demand to Sarah, Andrew
King Charles appears unfazed in his first outing after Sarah - Epstein email fiasco

Royal Family drops new portraits of King Carl, Queen Silvia from key event

Royal Family drops new portraits of King Carl, Queen Silvia from key event
His Majesty hosted the high-profile meeting at Royal Palace earlier this week

Senior Royal set to visit US to celebrate big milestones, honour King Charles

Senior Royal set to visit US to celebrate big milestones, honour King Charles
Royal Family's senior member confirmed to visit US amid King Charles, Prince Harry's reconciliation talks

King Carl Gustaf, Crown Princess host high-profile meeting at Royal Palace

King Carl Gustaf, Crown Princess host high-profile meeting at Royal Palace
Crown Princess of Sweden Victoria and King Carl Gustaf preside over special meeting

King Felipe attends award ceremony after resuming royal duties

King Felipe attends award ceremony after resuming royal duties
King Felipe VI carries out key royal duty after returning from two-day family trip to Navarre

Prince William plans to step into spotlight with new venture plans

Prince William plans to step into spotlight with new venture plans
Prince William to reflect on the 'hardest year' of his life in upcoming Apple TV+ series

Kate Middleton's absence at Women's Rugby World Cup fuels fans' dismay

Kate Middleton's absence at Women's Rugby World Cup fuels fans' dismay
The Princess of Wales shared the congratulatory after England win at the Women's Rugby World Cup championship

Meghan Markle shares new video after Prince Harry’s shocking claims

Meghan Markle shares new video after Prince Harry’s shocking claims
The Duchess of Sussex drops exciting video after Prince Harry's brutal dig at Palace aides

Sarah Ferguson's aide speaks out amid honourary title controversy

Sarah Ferguson's aide speaks out amid honourary title controversy
Sarah Ferguson's aide rushes her defense amid her honourary title scandal

King Charles 'attacked' by Scottish Greens over royal property tax break

King Charles 'attacked' by Scottish Greens over royal property tax break
His Majesty could face financial trouble following the Scottish political party’s ‘petty’ move to target the monarchy

Sarah Ferguson braces for new shock as her honourary title is in jeopardy

Sarah Ferguson braces for new shock as her honourary title is in jeopardy
The Duchess of York might soon be hit with a fresh blow over her Jeffrey Epstein controversy

King Charles sides with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on serious concern

King Charles sides with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on serious concern
The British monarch aligns with the Sussexes, Harry and Meghan, over a major issue