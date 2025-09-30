Royal Family drops new portraits of King Carl, Queen Silvia from key event  

King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia have hosted a delightful evening at the Swedish Royal Palace.
On Tuesday, September 30, the Swedish Royal Family turned to their Instagram account to share the exclusive images of Their Majesties enjoying opera night at the royal residence.
They also invited Princess Christina of the Netherlands and Council General Tord Magnuson for the starry night on Monday, September 29.
"The Royal Couple and Princess Christina and Consul General Tord Magnuson enjoyed Verdi's Aida yesterday with Christina Nilsson in the title role," the Royal Family stated in the caption.
This update from the Swedish Royal Family comes after the 79-year-old monarch and his wife, Queen Silvia, hosted a high-profile meeting with ministers and the Prime Minister at the Royal Palace.
During the event, an information council was held under the chairmanship of the Swedish King and Queen.
In the high-profile meeting, they discussed new political initiatives, investigations and ongoing legislation within their respective ministries and answered questions.
Crown Princess of Sweden, Victoria, has also joined her parents for the key meeting.
"Today, a consultation with @sverigesregering was held during the King's Presidency. During the council, the King and Crown Princess were informed by the Prime Minister and the State Councils of current issues at the department's table," the King’s office shared the statement previously.