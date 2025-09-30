Prince William knights Oscar winner Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle

Prince William confers knighthood on acclaimed actor Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle for his contribution to drama as part of the King's Birthday Honours.
On Tuesday, September 30, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account shared some snaps from the ceremony on the Stories.
Alongside the clicks from the knighthood ceremony, the Prince and Princess of Wales congratulate the star for his new title.
The London-born star has left his mark on the entertainment industry with his Oscar-winning portrayal of Sir Winston Churchill and roles in iconic franchises including Harry Potter and The Dark Knight.
Furthermore, among the individuals honoured on Tuesday are Samantha Morton and Lioness Rachel Daly.
Morton landed her first TV roles in 1991 in Soldier Soldier and Boon before starring in period dramas, including Emma in 1996 and Jane Eyre in 1997.
She was made an OBE for her contributions to drama and charity.
Meanwhile, Daly, a key player in England's 2022 Euro-winning women’s football team, was awarded an MBE for her services to association football.
The 33-year-old plays for Aston Villa in the Women's Super League; however, she retired from international football last year.
Notably, the knighthood ceremony for key figures from acting background took place as Prince William himself is making headlines for his appearance on the travel show, The Reluctant Traveller, with Eugene Levy.
The episode titled titled Living The Royal Life in The UK, set to air on October 3 on Apple TV+.