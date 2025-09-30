Home / Royal

Prince William knights Oscar winner Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle

The Prince of Wales celebrated key figures for their contribution to drama and sports

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Prince William knights Oscar winner Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle
Prince William knights Oscar winner Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle

Prince William confers knighthood on acclaimed actor Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle for his contribution to drama as part of the King's Birthday Honours.

On Tuesday, September 30, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account shared some snaps from the ceremony on the Stories.

Picture credit: Prince and Princess of Wales/ Instagram
Picture credit: Prince and Princess of Wales/ Instagram

Alongside the clicks from the knighthood ceremony, the Prince and Princess of Wales congratulate the star for his new title.

The London-born star has left his mark on the entertainment industry with his Oscar-winning portrayal of Sir Winston Churchill and roles in iconic franchises including Harry Potter and The Dark Knight.

Furthermore, among the individuals honoured on Tuesday are Samantha Morton and Lioness Rachel Daly.

Morton landed her first TV roles in 1991 in Soldier Soldier and Boon before starring in period dramas, including Emma in 1996 and Jane Eyre in 1997.

Picture credit: Prince and Princess of Wales/ Instagram
Picture credit: Prince and Princess of Wales/ Instagram

She was made an OBE for her contributions to drama and charity.

Meanwhile, Daly, a key player in England's 2022 Euro-winning women’s football team, was awarded an MBE for her services to association football.

The 33-year-old plays for Aston Villa in the Women's Super League; however, she retired from international football last year.

Picture credit: Prince and Princess of Wales/ Instagram
Picture credit: Prince and Princess of Wales/ Instagram

Notably, the knighthood ceremony for key figures from acting background took place as Prince William himself is making headlines for his appearance on the travel show, The Reluctant Traveller, with Eugene Levy.

The episode titled titled Living The Royal Life in The UK, set to air on October 3 on Apple TV+.

You Might Like:

Prince William’s surprise travel show appearance stuns Canadian star

Prince William’s surprise travel show appearance stuns Canadian star
The Prince of Wales is set to give a rare tour of Windsor Castle to Eugene Levy in the upcoming episode of 'The Reluctant Traveller'

King Charles beams in first appearance after brutal demand to Sarah, Andrew

King Charles beams in first appearance after brutal demand to Sarah, Andrew
King Charles appears unfazed in his first outing after Sarah - Epstein email fiasco

Royal Family drops new portraits of King Carl, Queen Silvia from key event

Royal Family drops new portraits of King Carl, Queen Silvia from key event
His Majesty hosted the high-profile meeting at Royal Palace earlier this week

Senior Royal set to visit US to celebrate big milestones, honour King Charles

Senior Royal set to visit US to celebrate big milestones, honour King Charles
Royal Family's senior member confirmed to visit US amid King Charles, Prince Harry's reconciliation talks

King Carl Gustaf, Crown Princess host high-profile meeting at Royal Palace

King Carl Gustaf, Crown Princess host high-profile meeting at Royal Palace
Crown Princess of Sweden Victoria and King Carl Gustaf preside over special meeting

King Felipe attends award ceremony after resuming royal duties

King Felipe attends award ceremony after resuming royal duties
King Felipe VI carries out key royal duty after returning from two-day family trip to Navarre

Prince William plans to step into spotlight with new venture plans

Prince William plans to step into spotlight with new venture plans
Prince William to reflect on the 'hardest year' of his life in upcoming Apple TV+ series

Kate Middleton's absence at Women's Rugby World Cup fuels fans' dismay

Kate Middleton's absence at Women's Rugby World Cup fuels fans' dismay
The Princess of Wales shared the congratulatory after England win at the Women's Rugby World Cup championship

Meghan Markle shares new video after Prince Harry’s shocking claims

Meghan Markle shares new video after Prince Harry’s shocking claims
The Duchess of Sussex drops exciting video after Prince Harry's brutal dig at Palace aides

Sarah Ferguson's aide speaks out amid honourary title controversy

Sarah Ferguson's aide speaks out amid honourary title controversy
Sarah Ferguson's aide rushes her defense amid her honourary title scandal

King Charles 'attacked' by Scottish Greens over royal property tax break

King Charles 'attacked' by Scottish Greens over royal property tax break
His Majesty could face financial trouble following the Scottish political party’s ‘petty’ move to target the monarchy

Sarah Ferguson braces for new shock as her honourary title is in jeopardy

Sarah Ferguson braces for new shock as her honourary title is in jeopardy
The Duchess of York might soon be hit with a fresh blow over her Jeffrey Epstein controversy