Prince William calls on Parliament to take action against 'threat' Andrew

The Princess of Wales considers stern decision for Prince Andrew to protect future of Monarchy

  By Riba Shaikh
Prince William's true intensions for his disgraced uncle and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have been disclosed.

Tensions in the Royal Family are believed to have increased ever since Fergie's apology email to the infamous sex offender and pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein has been resurfaced.

The email - in which Sarah referred to Jeffrey as her "supreme friend" removed her as patronage from six major charities of the UK.

Sarah and her ex-husband Andrew's miseries did not end their, as Royal insiders have claimed that King Charles has already asked the disgraced couple to remain invisible as the monarch isn't willing to include them at this year's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

Meanwhile, Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has claimed that "The king does have empathy as Andrew is his brother, but William sees the couple as a threat to the monarchy."

Richard went on to share, "Prince William is focused on protecting the monarchy’s future and its public image, wanting Andrew completely frozen out."

"He has been lobbying behind the scenes for more decisive measures, possibly pursuing the full removal of Andrew’s titles and formal roles — and even parliamentary action once he becomes king," he added.

