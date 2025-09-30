Home / Royal

King Charles beams in first appearance after brutal demand to Sarah, Andrew

King Charles appears unfazed in his first outing after Sarah - Epstein email fiasco

  By Riba Shaikh
King Charles III surprised Royal Fans with his delightful appearance after taking shocking move against Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew.

The 76-year-old monarch paid a visit to The King’s Foundation’s exhibition space in London, on Monday, September 29, just days after Sarah's apology email to the infamous sex offender and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced.

As per the video shared by King Foundation's official Instagram account, Charles could be seen in high spirits while enjoying the exhibition.

The Instagram reel featuring the father of Prince William and Harry all suited in a navy colored three-piece was accompanied with a descriptive caption which read, "His Majesty stopped by The King’s Foundation’s exhibition space in London today to see its newest exhibition, ‘Marie of Romania, Artist Queen’, curated by the Romanian Cultural Institute (@rcilondon)."

It continued, "The exhibition includes Queen Marie’s lithographs and the Transylvania Florilegium collection, commissioned by The King as Prince of Wales and created by a team of international botanical artists between 2012 and 2016."

"The King’s Foundation delivers a range of charitable projects in Romania, reflecting His Majesty’s longstanding affection for the country and deep interest in its landscape, biodiversity and cultural heritage," added the caption.

This update comes amid speculations that King Charles has clearly demanded Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew to stay out of Royal Family's events.

Speaking to Fox news the royal author Richard Fitzwilliams noted,  "The king welcomed Sarah Ferguson at Christmas out of sympathy for her illnesses and to give his beleaguered brother some slack."

"That’s no longer the case. The king will reportedly insist on a lower profile," he added.

As per the inside sources, this decision from Charles came amid growing pressure to ban The Duke and Duchess of York from Royal Family.

