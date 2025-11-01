Royal

Palace shares Prince William’s Brazil itinerary for 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards

Prince William is set to travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for two major engagements

  By Sidra Khan
Kensington Palace has unveiled Prince William’s detailed itinerary for his upcoming trip.

Next week, the Prince of Wales is set to embark on his first official visit to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for a three-day visit, where he will undertake two major engagements, attending environmental events.

Arriving in Brazil on Monday, November 3, the father of three will attend two significant event during his visit: the United for Wildlife Global Summit on Tuesday, November 4, and the fifth Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Wednesday, November 5.

According to the palace, during the trip, Prince William will visit local ecosystems to gain a direct understanding of ongoing conservation initiatives, and is also scheduled to meet with Indigenous leaders and environmental advocates.

He will also participate in the United for Wildlife summit, which focuses on tackling the illegal trade in wildlife parts and endangered species.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, William, at the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards, will highlight “the next generation of climate leaders and on why now, more than ever, action is needed to protect and restore the planet.”

“It’s an exciting time to be in Brazil as across Latin America, environmental leaders are driving bold, innovative approaches to protect and restore vital ecosystems like the Amazon, while creating local jobs and economic opportunities,” they added.

For the unversed, Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020 in partnership with The Royal Foundation to inspire and fund solutions to the world’s biggest environmental challenges.

Each year, five winners are chosen, who receive £1 million to develop and expand their environmental solutions.

