Andrew’s troubles deepen as new Epstein emails emerge after title loss

The disgraced royal has faced high scrutiny due to his ties with infamous sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein

  By Javeria Ahmed
Fresh emails linked to Jeffrey Epstein have surfaced just a day after King Charles stripped Andrew of his royal titles, intensifying scrutiny on the disgraced duke’s past associations.

As per Sky News, the disgraced royal received an email from the infamous financier on April 15, 2010, suggesting him he should meet American banker Jes Staley in London later that month.

In his reply, Andrew noted he would be abroad on the suggested date, adding that he might 'drop by' New York later in the year.

In an email the then-Duke wrote, “I would love to but sadly heading into the stan's today and back via Kiev next Fri/Sat, so will miss him. But I will make sure I meet him soon on another trip.”

He added, “Also I have no immediate plans to drop by New York but I think I should at some stage soon. I'll look and see if I can make a couple of days before the summer.”

Andrew concluded his email, “It would be good to catch up in person.”

Notably, in the same year, Andrew and Epstein were photographed in New York’s Central Park in December — a meeting Andrew said was to end their friendship.

The emails were released in unsealed court documents from a 2023 case between the U.S. Virgin Islands and JP Morgan over the bank’s ties to Epstein, which has since been settled.

To note, the update came after King Charles has stripped his younger brother Andrew of his title of prince and forced him out of his Royal Lodge.

