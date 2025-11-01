Royal

King Charles gives generous final favor to Andrew after snatching titles

The British monarch extends a final gesture of kindness to his brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, after stripping him of his royal titles

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
King Charles gives generous final favor to Andrew after snatching titles
King Charles gives generous final favor to Andrew after snatching titles

After snatching his royal titles and ousting him from the Royal Lodge, King Charles is set to give a generous final favor to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

According to the Guardian, the 76-year-old British monarch has planned a final gesture of kindness to his younger brother after forcing him out of the Windsor due to his disgracing scandals and controversies.

To ease his transition from the Royal Lodge, His Majesty is arranging a substantial financial settlement for the former Duke of York, as per palace insiders.

The sources shared that the settlement includes an initial six-figure payment to facilitate Andrew’s relocation to a private residence on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Besides this, the King will also reportedly grant his younger brother annual allowances from his personal fortune, expected to significantly exceed his naval pension of £20,000 annually.

The tipsters went on to explain that the agreement seeks to bring lasting stability to the former prince’s circumstances while helping him manage his spending responsibly.

This report comes after King Charles formally initiated the process to strip Andrew of his royal titles after the disgrace he brought to the Royal Family for past several years.

This week, Buckingham Palace released an official statement, announcing, "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.”

They also noted that the former Duke of York is no longer a “prince” and will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Andrew’s troubles deepen as new Epstein emails emerge after title loss

Andrew’s troubles deepen as new Epstein emails emerge after title loss
The disgraced royal has faced high scrutiny due to his ties with infamous sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein

Palace shares Prince William’s Brazil itinerary for 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards

Palace shares Prince William’s Brazil itinerary for 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards
Prince William is set to travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for two major engagements

Princess Anne returns to royal duties amid fallout from brother Andrew’s title loss

Princess Anne returns to royal duties amid fallout from brother Andrew’s title loss
King Charles revealed that formal procedures have commenced to strip Andrew of his style, titles and honours

King Frederik sends condolences to Thai Royals on Queen Sirikit’s passing

King Frederik sends condolences to Thai Royals on Queen Sirikit’s passing
The Queen Mother of Thailand, Sirikit, passed away later this month at the age of 93

Prince William, Kate Middleton flash back to sweet memories after Andrew fallout

Prince William, Kate Middleton flash back to sweet memories after Andrew fallout
The Prince and Princess of Wales took a little trip down memory lane after King Charles eases their major concern

King Charles warned Andrew ‘you’ll topple us all’ before title removal

King Charles warned Andrew ‘you’ll topple us all’ before title removal
Andrew seemingly gives into King Charles’ demand to leave Royal Lodge after chilling threat

Andrew earns humiliating title after King Charles’ brutal decision

Andrew earns humiliating title after King Charles’ brutal decision
King Charles removes all royal titles and honours of the former disgraced duke, Andrew

King Charles’ bold step against brother Andrew earns 'ruthless' label

King Charles’ bold step against brother Andrew earns 'ruthless' label
Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew is to be stripped of his prince title and will now be referred to as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

King Charles seen in public for first time after stripping Andrew's titles

King Charles seen in public for first time after stripping Andrew's titles
King Charles photographed driving his SUV in first outing since stripping Andrew' of his titles

Prince William breaks silence after King Charles’ final decision for Andrew

Prince William breaks silence after King Charles’ final decision for Andrew
Prince William shares first statement after King Charles removes all royal titles of Andrew

King Felipe hosts key meeting after Juan Carlos’ dig at Queen Letizia

King Felipe hosts key meeting after Juan Carlos’ dig at Queen Letizia
Former King Juan Carlos criticizesd his daughter-in-law, Queen Letizia

Sarah Ferguson yet to find ‘new home’ as Andrew out of Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson yet to find ‘new home’ as Andrew out of Royal Lodge
Andrew issued notice to surrender to Royal Lodge lease after titles stripped