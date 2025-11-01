King Charles gives generous final favor to Andrew after snatching titles

After snatching his royal titles and ousting him from the Royal Lodge, King Charles is set to give a generous final favor to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
According to the Guardian, the 76-year-old British monarch has planned a final gesture of kindness to his younger brother after forcing him out of the Windsor due to his disgracing scandals and controversies.
To ease his transition from the Royal Lodge, His Majesty is arranging a substantial financial settlement for the former Duke of York, as per palace insiders.
The sources shared that the settlement includes an initial six-figure payment to facilitate Andrew’s relocation to a private residence on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
Besides this, the King will also reportedly grant his younger brother annual allowances from his personal fortune, expected to significantly exceed his naval pension of £20,000 annually.
The tipsters went on to explain that the agreement seeks to bring lasting stability to the former prince’s circumstances while helping him manage his spending responsibly.
This report comes after King Charles formally initiated the process to strip Andrew of his royal titles after the disgrace he brought to the Royal Family for past several years.
This week, Buckingham Palace released an official statement, announcing, "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.”
They also noted that the former Duke of York is no longer a “prince” and will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.