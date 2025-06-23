Princess Anne set to attend Security Institute Day after busy Royal Ascot week

The Princess Royal is widely known as the hardest working member of royal family

Just a day after concluding a whirlwind Royal Ascot, Princess Anne has once again ready to fulfil her royal duties without wasting any time.

The Princess Royal, who is widely known as the hardest working member of family, is set to attend the Security Institute Day at Girlguiding Leicestershire as part of her role as Royal Patron today, on Monday, June 23.

While other royal family members will be staying home, the 74-years-old princess will attend the event, as per the royal calendar.

The royal family has had a busy few weeks, celebrating a series of major events including Trooping the Colour, Father’s Day, the five-day Royal Ascot, and Prince William’s birthday.

Last week, Princess Anne joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William for the racing event over its five-day run, which ended on Saturday.

Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall as well as Prince Andrew’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also supported the family at the event.

However, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales remained absent at Ascot, as she was pulled out of the event at eleventh hour.

Princess Anne has been a source of strength for cancer-ridden King Charles as she racks up the highest number of engagements, year after year. 

