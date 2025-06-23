Princess Diana's ex' late dad spent whopping sum probing her tragic death

The former Princess of Wales passed away in a fatal accident alongside her ex-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, in 1997

Princess Dianas ex late dad spent whopping sum probing her tragic death
Princess Diana's ex' late dad spent whopping sum probing her tragic death 

Decades after her high-profile accident, Princess Diana's ex-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed's deceased father, Mohamed Al-Fayed, reportedly spent millions of dollars to investigate her case. 

According to an exclusive report by The Telegraph, the former Harrods owner quietly investigated the case before he died in 2023.

To find the truth behind the late Princess's harrowing incident, Mohamed paid Egyptian secret service agents millions in exchange for information about the death of the former Princess of Wales. 

He has been using his alleged secretive connection with his native country’s agents in London to dig for the real reason behind the death.

Mohamed was also desperately seeking justice for the mysterious passing of his eldest son, Dodi, who was also traveling alongside King Charles’s ex-wife at the time of the accident in France back in 1997.

Several insiders confirmed that he was expecting to receive updated information from Egyptian secret officials that the British intelligence services were involved in the horrific incident.

According to multiple media reports, before his death, Mohamed had accused the British monarchy of involvement in his son’s killing, as he was a possible stepfather to the future King, Prince William, and his younger brother, Prince Harry.

Despite these ongoing speculations and accusations, the British Royal Family has not publicly issued any statement.

Princess Diana's tragic accident: 

For those unaware, Princess Diana and her ex-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were tragically passed away after the fatal accident on August 31st, 1997.

Since then, the popular business tycoon, who also died at the age of 97 in August 2023, has been investigating the case. 

Read more : Royal
Princess Anne set to attend Security Institute Day after busy Royal Ascot week
Princess Anne set to attend Security Institute Day after busy Royal Ascot week
The Princess Royal is widely known as the hardest working member of royal family
Princess Eugenie unveils exclusive portraits at 2025 Art Basel in Switzerland
Princess Eugenie unveils exclusive portraits at 2025 Art Basel in Switzerland
The Princess of York attended four day art exhibition festival earlier this week
Princess Diana's designer reveals her risqué request he refused: 'You are princess'
Princess Diana's designer reveals her risqué request he refused: 'You are princess'
Princess Diana first met designer, Jacques Azagury in 1985 when he showed his new collection to her in London
Meghan Markle's new message sparks 'awkward blunder' claims
Meghan Markle's new message sparks 'awkward blunder' claims
The Duchess of Sussex shared a handwritten note expressing gratitude to the followers for their support
Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus reach significant royal milestone
Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus reach significant royal milestone
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit's children marked major milestone
Prince Harry plans ‘special invitation’ for King Charles, William to heal rift
Prince Harry plans ‘special invitation’ for King Charles, William to heal rift
The Duke of Sussex eyes reunion with royal family by extending an invitation to an event close to his heart
Zara Tindall takes on late Queen Elizabeth’s role at Royal Windsor Cup Final
Zara Tindall takes on late Queen Elizabeth’s role at Royal Windsor Cup Final
The daughter of Princess Anne steps into her grandmother’s shoes at Royal Windsor Cup Final
Here's why Princess Kate absence from Royal Ascot creates chaos
Here's why Princess Kate absence from Royal Ascot creates chaos
The Princess of Wales suddenly pulled out from the prestigious Royal Ascot horse race has ignited intrigue and concern
Grand Duke Henri slices royal-sized cake to mark silver jubilee on throne
Grand Duke Henri slices royal-sized cake to mark silver jubilee on throne
Luxembourg Royal Family shares joy-filled photos and videos from the celebrations marking Grand Duke Henri’s 25 years of reign
Prince William in ‘complete detachment’ from Harry after string of heartbreaks
Prince William in ‘complete detachment’ from Harry after string of heartbreaks
The Prince of Wales ‘doesn’t mention’ his younger brother, Prince Harry, at all
Prince George set to attend Eton College as William, Kate reach decision: Report
Prince George set to attend Eton College as William, Kate reach decision: Report
Prince George is currently studying Lambrook School in Berkshire with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Prince William, Princess Kate's sweet move after devastating loss revealed
Prince William, Princess Kate's sweet move after devastating loss revealed
Princess Kate and Prince William win heart with emotional gesture following sad death