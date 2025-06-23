Princess Diana's ex' late dad spent whopping sum probing her tragic death 

Decades after her high-profile accident, Princess Diana's ex-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed's deceased father, Mohamed Al-Fayed, reportedly spent millions of dollars to investigate her case.
According to an exclusive report by The Telegraph, the former Harrods owner quietly investigated the case before he died in 2023.
To find the truth behind the late Princess's harrowing incident, Mohamed paid Egyptian secret service agents millions in exchange for information about the death of the former Princess of Wales.
He has been using his alleged secretive connection with his native country’s agents in London to dig for the real reason behind the death.
Mohamed was also desperately seeking justice for the mysterious passing of his eldest son, Dodi, who was also traveling alongside King Charles’s ex-wife at the time of the accident in France back in 1997.
Several insiders confirmed that he was expecting to receive updated information from Egyptian secret officials that the British intelligence services were involved in the horrific incident.
According to multiple media reports, before his death, Mohamed had accused the British monarchy of involvement in his son’s killing, as he was a possible stepfather to the future King, Prince William, and his younger brother, Prince Harry.
Despite these ongoing speculations and accusations, the British Royal Family has not publicly issued any statement.
Princess Diana's tragic accident:
For those unaware, Princess Diana and her ex-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were tragically passed away after the fatal accident on August 31st, 1997.
Since then, the popular business tycoon, who also died at the age of 97 in August 2023, has been investigating the case.