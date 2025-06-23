Dua Lipa, Callum Turner party hard in first joint appearance after engagement

The ‘Radical Optimism’ hitmaker confirmed her engagement to beau Callum Turner last week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Dua Lipa and her fiancé, Callum Turner, have finally made their much-anticipated first appearance together since getting engaged.

After celebrating her two superhit, sold-out concert at London’s Wembley Stadium, the 29-year-old Albanian singer and songwriter took to Instagram on Sunday, June 22, to share a delightful post featuring a large carousel of photos.

The stunning gallery of images opened with a snap of Dua with her fiancé dancing their hearts out, and their arms wrapped around each other.

This joy-filled photograph of the newly-engaged duo marked their first appearance as a couple after they publicly announced their engagement.

Captioning the post, the Levitating crooner penned, “somehow managed to keep on dancing... adrenaline is one hell of a drug.”

The collection of pictures also featured the Future Nostalgia hitmaker with Charli XCX, Lily Allen, and Amelia Dimoldenberg.

One of the photos showed the couple standing close together, seemingly posing for a snap as Dua held her drink high.

Fans’ reaction to Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s photos:

Gushing over Dua Lipa and her fiancé Callum Turner, a fan commented, “Im crying with the first photo.”

“Luckiest man on earth,” an ardent fan of the songstress expressed.

A third admired, “Couple goal.”

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner engagement:

During an interview with the British Vogue last week, Dua Lipa confirmed her engagement to Callum Turner, saying, “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting.”

