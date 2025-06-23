Beyoncé sparks wild frenzy with Jay-Z’s surprise onstage appearance on tour

Beyoncé’s final tour stop in Europe became extra special with an unexpected onstage appearance.
During the June 22 show of her superhit tenth concert tour at Paris’s Stade de France, the 43-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress made her audience go wild by bringing out her husband, Jay-Z, on stage.
The concert, which marked the last show of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour’s European leg, proved to be an unforgettable night for her die-hard fans, who were thrilled to see their favorite singer share the stage with her rapper husband.
Making the moment even more special was the fact that this marked the couple’s first onstage performance together in seven years, with their last appearance dating back to 2018 during their co-headlining On the Roll II tour, reported NME News.
During the performance, Beyoncé and Jay-Z sparked wild frenzy as they performed their iconic duet Crazy in Love, and the rapper’s Ni***s in Paris.
However, the Young Forever rapper altered the track’s lyrics to omit references to the controversial American rapper Kanye West, replacing Just might let you meet Ye with Just might let you meet me.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z relationship timeline:
Beyoncé and Jay-Z got engaged in December 2007, after working together on multiple tracks. The couple tied the knot a year later on April 4, 2008, in a small and private ceremony.
The Texas Hold ‘Em hitmaker and her rapper husband are parents to three children – Blue Ivy Carter, and twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.