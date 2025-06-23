MGK brings rarely-seen daughter Casie to Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025

Machine Gun Kelly has stepped out with his rarely-seen daughter Casie to attend the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.
On Saturday, June 21, the father-daughter duo adorably flashed peace signs on the orange carpet in Santa Monica, California.
For the event, the rapper opted for an all-black fit with his tousled blonde hair while her 15-year-old daughter wore a light purple dress.
During the starry event, Casie introduced her father’s performance of his latest single "Cliché."
"[He] definitely gives a lot of advice. He’s more like a hype man, though," Casie told the outlet of her dad ahead of his performance.
Meanwhile, MGK, born Colson Baker added, "Yeah, I'm a cheerleader.”
While speaking to the outlet, MGK also opened up about how his life has been with a new baby, a daughter Saga Blade, whom he welcomed with ex Megan Fox.
"Megan is in the no sleep club, for sure. I've been traveling a little bit, just doing some performances. So on those nights, I for sure, just hit the snooze button a million times and I'm catching up on all this,” he said.
MGK and Casie's rare outing came a day after they were seen sharing a hug outside of his performance at Today's Citi Concert Series.