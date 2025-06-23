Jennifer Garner ditches Ben Affleck as she steps out with beau for key event  

Jennifer Garner ditched her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, for a meaningful charitable event in Santa Monica, California.
The Elektra starlet was spotted hand-in-hand alongside her current love interest, John Miller, for a rare romantic date on Sunday, June 22nd.
During the latest public appearance, John and Jennifer appeared in a high spirit as they flashed smiles before entering the star-studded charity for kids.
According to Page Six, the 53-year-old American and her longtime businessman boyfriend also shared a PDA-filled moment while spending quality time during their recent date.
For the outing, the Daredevil actress sported a white T-shirt, which she paired with leggings and matching sneakers.
On the other hand, John was in a green shirt, which he wore with coordinated jeans and boots.
However, the Batman actor, who has been friendly with his ex-wife since their high-profile divorce in 2018, was notably absent for the humanitarian cause.
The former couple also co-parents their three children, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose (also known as Fin), and Samuel.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner divorce timeline:
Shortly after her split from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner began dating John Miller in 2018.
Jennifer Garner and John Miller relationship timeline:
They made their relationship public following her divorce settlement from the Gone Girl actor in the same year.
As of now, neither Jennifer nor John have confirmed their plans to take their relationship to the next level with marriage.
Jennifer Garner's passion for charity:
The 13 Going on 30 actress has held the position of Artist Ambassador for Save the Children for over 15 years.