Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray joins Elizabeth for singer's new career milestone  

Billy Ray Cyrus showed his unwavering support for his daughter, Miley Cyrus, alongside his new flame, Elizabeth Hurley.
The couple, who made their whirlwind romance public in April this year, attended a special screening for the Flower crooner's ninth studio album, Something Beautiful's visual film, in London on Saturday, June 21.
Elizabeth and Billy Ray watched the upcoming film with their blended family, as the model's 23-year-old son, Damian Hurley, also stepped out to watch the singer's new project.
Elizabeth Hurley paid heartfelt tribute to Miley Cyrus:
The 60-year-old model-turned-actress took to her Instagram handle to release a few glimpses into the new film.
She penned a caption, "The babies are all grown up @damianhurley1 & @mileycyrus at the premiere of Something Beautiful in London last night #proudparents."
As Elizabeth's post gained popularity, Billy Ray quickly flocked to the comments section, praising her daughter, "A night to remember. This is what rock n’ roll is all about… the kids are together. SO PROUD."
Miley Cyrus released her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, on May 30th, 2025, accompanied by its visual album, which premiered during the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival on June 6th.
The Grammy-winning artist will premiere her forthcoming film, Something Beautiful, across theatres on June 27th.
Billy Cyrus, Tish Cyrus relationship timeline:
For those unaware, Billy Ray Cyrus shares his daughter, Miley Cyrus with his first ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, with whom he parted ways in 2022.