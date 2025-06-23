Jay-Z takes subtle dig at Kanye West during Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour  

Jay-Z has seemingly responded to Kanye West's controversial remarks about his kids during his wife, Beyoncé's headline-grabbing concert tour Cowboy Carter.
The 55-year-old American rapper took the stage during the latest musical performance of her Grammy-winning wife in France on Sunday, June 22nd.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé vowed fans with their spectacular performance at Stade de France, where they performed together for the first time in seven years.
The couple, who exchanged marital vows in 2008, delivered electrifying performance on one of the superhit tracks, including Drunk in Love, N***** in Paris, which was originally released alongside Kanye.
During the performance, Jay-Z notably switched the song’s lyrics, "Gold bottles, scold models, Spillin' Ace on my sick J's. (Ball so hard) B***h, behave. Just might let you meet Bey"
The father-of-three used his life partner's name instead of using the controversial rapper's name in the song, which was featured earlier in the song.
Fans reaction over Jay-Z's subtle dig at Kanye West:
As the footage gained traction on social media, several fans took to their X accounts to share their thoughts over Jay-Z's reportedly reaction to the harsh remarks of Ye.
One X user commented, "After the way Kanye talked about his kids Jay is done with ye for good. Don’t blame it. Talk about my damn kids you dead to me. Forever!"
"You see he’s over Kanye & his mess he changed the lyrics," another fan wrote.
Kanye West and Jay-Z's controversy:
For those unaware, a few months before the couple's performance, Kanye West shaded their twin kids, Rumi and Sir, labelling them disabled in his series of social media rants.
At the time, neither Jay-Z nor Beyoncé reacted to the harsh remarks of the Donda singer.