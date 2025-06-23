Jay-Z takes subtle dig at Kanye West during Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour

Kanye West made controversial remarks publicly about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's kids, Rumi and Sir, earlier this year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Jay-Z takes subtle dig at Kanye West during Beyoncés Cowboy Carter tour
Jay-Z takes subtle dig at Kanye West during Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour  

Jay-Z has seemingly responded to Kanye West's controversial remarks about his kids during his wife, Beyoncé's headline-grabbing concert tour Cowboy Carter.

The 55-year-old American rapper took the stage during the latest musical performance of her Grammy-winning wife in France on Sunday, June 22nd.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé vowed fans with their spectacular performance at Stade de France, where they performed together for the first time in seven years.

The couple, who exchanged marital vows in 2008, delivered electrifying performance on one of the superhit tracks, including Drunk in Love, N***** in Paris, which was originally released alongside Kanye.

During the performance, Jay-Z notably switched the song’s lyrics, "Gold bottles, scold models, Spillin' Ace on my sick J's. (Ball so hard) B***h, behave. Just might let you meet Bey"

The father-of-three used his life partner's name instead of using the controversial rapper's name in the song, which was featured earlier in the song. 

Fans reaction over Jay-Z's subtle dig at Kanye West: 

As the footage gained traction on social media, several fans took to their X accounts to share their thoughts over Jay-Z's reportedly reaction to the harsh remarks of Ye.

One X user commented, "After the way Kanye talked about his kids Jay is done with ye for good. Don’t blame it. Talk about my damn kids you dead to me. Forever!"

"You see he’s over Kanye & his mess he changed the lyrics," another fan wrote.

Kanye West and Jay-Z's controversy: 

For those unaware, a few months before the couple's performance, Kanye West shaded their twin kids, Rumi and Sir, labelling them disabled in his series of social media rants.  

At the time, neither Jay-Z nor Beyoncé reacted to the harsh remarks of the Donda singer.  

Read more : Entertainment
Will Smith's son Jaden Smith makes shocking late night Paris appearance
Will Smith's son Jaden Smith makes shocking late night Paris appearance
Jaden Smith joined dad Will Smiths for the Father's Day concert at London's Wembley Stadium last week
Miley Cyrus drops sweet post ahead of ‘Something Beautiful’ film’s release
Miley Cyrus drops sweet post ahead of ‘Something Beautiful’ film’s release
The ‘Hannah Montana’ actress’s musical film of new album ‘Something Beautiful’ will release internationally on June 27, 2025
Selena Gomez debuts new hair transformation after receiving career milestone
Selena Gomez debuts new hair transformation after receiving career milestone
The 'Calm Down' hitmaker vows fans with new dramatic haircut on Instagram
Bella Hadid posts nostalgic photo series to ring in Anwar Hadid’s 26th birthday
Bella Hadid posts nostalgic photo series to ring in Anwar Hadid’s 26th birthday
The Vogue model celebrates her younger brother, Anwar Hadid’s special day with a carousel of throwback photos and sweet notes
Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray joins Elizabeth for singer's new career milestone
Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray joins Elizabeth for singer's new career milestone
Billy Ray Cyrus shares Miley Cyrus with his first ex-wife, Tish Cyrus
MGK brings rarely-seen daughter Casie to Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025
MGK brings rarely-seen daughter Casie to Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025
Machine Gun Kelly shares 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex Emma Cannon
Beyoncé sparks wild frenzy with Jay-Z’s surprise onstage appearance on tour
Beyoncé sparks wild frenzy with Jay-Z’s surprise onstage appearance on tour
The exciting Cowboy Carter tour moment marks Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s first time on stage together in seven years
Lana Del Rey celebrates her 40th birthday with husband and in-laws
Lana Del Rey celebrates her 40th birthday with husband and in-laws
Lana Del Rey is gearing up for her tour, which will kick off on June 23 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner party hard in first joint appearance after engagement
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner party hard in first joint appearance after engagement
The ‘Radical Optimism’ hitmaker confirmed her engagement to beau Callum Turner last week
Jennifer Garner ditches Ben Affleck as she steps out with beau for key event
Jennifer Garner ditches Ben Affleck as she steps out with beau for key event
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner parted ways in 2018 after spending 13 years together
Cardi B teases big announcement with mysterious message: ‘TIME’S UP’
Cardi B teases big announcement with mysterious message: ‘TIME’S UP’
Cardi B’s cryptic announcement comes two days after she released her new single 'Outside'
Chris Pratt marks his 46th birthday with surprising life advice to fans
Chris Pratt marks his 46th birthday with surprising life advice to fans
Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated husband, Chris Pratt's birthday with adorable photos and a sweet note