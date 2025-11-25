Lee Soon-jae, iconic actor known as South Korea’s 'National TV Dad,' dies at 91

South Korean screen legend Lee Soon-jae, affectionately known as the nation’s beloved “TV dad,” has died at the age of 91.
Over a 70-year career in film, TV, and theater, Lee Soon-jae earned the nickname “national TV dad” for roles like the strict father in What on Earth is Love (1991) and the lovable grandpa in High Kick! (2006–2012).
His passing has prompted tributes from K-pop stars to President Lee Jae-myung.
"From theatre to film and television, he brought us laughter, emotion, comfort and courage," the president wrote on Facebook.
Lee acted until last year, winning the KBS Drama Awards grand prize for Dog Knows Everything as the oldest actor ever to receive it.
Born in 1934 in Hoeryeong (now North Korea), he moved south to Seoul at age four.
Lee worked in his grandparents' Namdaemun market shop during Korea's 1945 liberation. He studied philosophy at Seoul National University but pursued acting, inspired by Laurence Olivier’s Hamlet.
Over his career, he appeared in around 140 TV shows and continued stage work until October 2024, leaving Waiting for Godot midway due to illness.
In 1992, he served one term in parliament with the Democratic Liberal Party.
Lee’s prolific career kept him a household name across generations, with his fame extending online as High Kick! clips resurfaced as TikTok memes.