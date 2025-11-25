Entertainment

Lee Soon-jae, iconic actor known as South Korea’s 'National TV Dad,' dies at 91

Lee Soon-jae earned the nickname 'national TV dad' for roles like the strict father in 'What on Earth is Love'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Lee Soon-jae, iconic actor known as South Korea’s National TV Dad, dies at 91
Lee Soon-jae, iconic actor known as South Korea’s 'National TV Dad,' dies at 91

South Korean screen legend Lee Soon-jae, affectionately known as the nation’s beloved “TV dad,” has died at the age of 91.

Over a 70-year career in film, TV, and theater, Lee Soon-jae earned the nickname “national TV dad” for roles like the strict father in What on Earth is Love (1991) and the lovable grandpa in High Kick! (2006–2012).

His passing has prompted tributes from K-pop stars to President Lee Jae-myung.

"From theatre to film and television, he brought us laughter, emotion, comfort and courage," the president wrote on Facebook.

Lee acted until last year, winning the KBS Drama Awards grand prize for Dog Knows Everything as the oldest actor ever to receive it.

Born in 1934 in Hoeryeong (now North Korea), he moved south to Seoul at age four.

Lee worked in his grandparents' Namdaemun market shop during Korea's 1945 liberation. He studied philosophy at Seoul National University but pursued acting, inspired by Laurence Olivier’s Hamlet.

Over his career, he appeared in around 140 TV shows and continued stage work until October 2024, leaving Waiting for Godot midway due to illness.

In 1992, he served one term in parliament with the Democratic Liberal Party.

Lee’s prolific career kept him a household name across generations, with his fame extending online as High Kick! clips resurfaced as TikTok memes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

D4vd case twist: Court seals files in Celeste Rivas' death probe

D4vd case twist: Court seals files in Celeste Rivas' death probe
D4vd has been named a suspect almost three months after Celeste Rivas' body was found in his Tesla trunk

Jennifer Lopez performs at mega-rich Indian wedding after warm welcome

Jennifer Lopez performs at mega-rich Indian wedding after warm welcome
The 'Selena' actress arrived in Udaipur, India, for lavish performance over the weekend

Benny Blanco makes emotional plea to Selena Gomez after Justin's shock move

Benny Blanco makes emotional plea to Selena Gomez after Justin's shock move
Benny Blanco sends important message to Selena Gomez after Justin Bieber sings about her

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' set to release from prison ‘soon’? Find out

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' set to release from prison ‘soon’? Find out
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son gives suprising update regarding his prison release

Scarlett Johansson brings star power to new standalone 'Exorcist' film

Scarlett Johansson brings star power to new standalone 'Exorcist' film
The 'Black Widow' star is set to lead an entirely new story within The Exorcist universe

Cher to share dramatic life story in potential Netflix series

Cher to share dramatic life story in potential Netflix series
The 'Believer' singer is in advanced talks with Netflix for a seven-episode tell-all series

Kim Kardashian’s 'All’s Fair' renewed for second season after brutal backlash

Kim Kardashian’s 'All’s Fair' renewed for second season after brutal backlash
Kim Kardashian starrer legal drama, 'All's Fair', is set to renew for a second season

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo celebrate new record after sparking dating buzz

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo celebrate new record after sparking dating buzz
Ariana Grande joins 'Wicked' costar Cynthia Erivo to celebrate huge milestone amid dating rumours

D4vd’s case update: LAPD Captain dispels myths about Celeste Rivas' death

D4vd’s case update: LAPD Captain dispels myths about Celeste Rivas' death
Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found dead in musician D4vd’s Tesla in September

Nicole Kidman makes jaw-dropping ‘love’ confession amid Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman makes jaw-dropping ‘love’ confession amid Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage in September, 2025

Ariana Grande teases ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour plans after painful experience

Ariana Grande teases ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour plans after painful experience
Ariana Grande breaks silence on 'traumatic' relationships and 'healing' journey amid tour plans

Tara Reid sparks alarm after being seen on stretcher before hospital dash

Tara Reid sparks alarm after being seen on stretcher before hospital dash
The 'American Pie' alum was being assisted by medics from the hotel lobby