Prince Harry, Prince William’s cousin makes painful confession about Diana

Prince William and Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana passed away in a tragic Paris car crash

Prince Harry and Prince William’s cousin, Lady Eliza Spencer, has made a painful confession about her aunt Princess Diana’s death.

Earl Charles Spencer’s daughter was raised in Cape Town with her twin sister Lady Amelia, alongside sister Lady Kitty, brother Viscount Louis and half-brother Samuel Aitken.

While reflecting on the tragic incident, she told The Standard, “Princess Diana stayed with us in Cape Town, just a few months before she passed away. We were five, but we remember going to the beach with her, and her being a very gentle and kind and sweet figure in our lives.”

Diana’s brother had to relocated to South Africa to escape the spotlight after her tragic death.

The 32-year-old model shared, “Cape Town was very outdoorsy, laid-back, active — the polar opposite of our life in London.”

When Charles Spencer told her about the tragedy, Lady Eliza said she responded in disbelief, “But not in real life, Daddy?”

In the same discussion, the Prince of Wales’ cousin gave an update about her family, “On weekends the boys will cook for us, we play tennis together. We all travel home to Cape Town together. It may sound very co-dependent, but it’s not — we just really are best friends.”

To note, William and Harry are seemingly not super close with their cousin Lady Eliza Spencer.

