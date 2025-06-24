Priyanka Chopra’s cheeky reply to Nick Jonas’ post leaves fans swooning: See

  by Web Desk
  • |
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are bringing their love game to social media!

Sharing an adorable moment, the gorgeous Indian actress and her American singer husband got into a cute spat that left their fans in awe.

In his new Instagram post shared on Monday, June 23, the Jonas Brothers star shared a beautiful couple photo with the Bajirao Mastani actress, featuring Chopra sitting on Jonas’s lap while he wrapped his arms around her waist.

Captioning the post, Nick Jonas penned, “Lucky me,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

This sparked a cheeky reply from Priyanka Chopra, who commented, “No. me!” followed by heart-eyes emoji.

The Love Again actress and the Only Human singer’s left their admirers swooning over them, who also dropped replies on PC’s comment.

“goals,” wrote one, while another expressed, “Aww so cute.”

A third joyfully replied, “both of you nailed it. End of discussion.”

This post by Nick Jonas comes shortly after he wrapped his Broadway show, The Last Five Years’ successful run.

“We did it. My heart is so full. What a ride this has been. Thank you to every person who came to see @thelastfiveyears over the last couple months. I’m so grateful to have been able to play the role of Jamie, and I learned so much in this process,” the Do It Like That singer captioned.

When did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get married?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who began dating in May 2018, tied the knot just a few months later in August.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter – Malti Marie Chopra Jonas – in January 2022 via surrogacy.

