Taylor Swift graces Travis Kelce’s NFL camp after igniting wedding rumours

Taylor Swift has once again proved that she’s a supportive girlfriend!
On Monday, June 23, the Grammy-winner attended Travis Kelce’s Tight End University training camp kickoff in Nashville, Tennessee, after sparking wedding rumours.
A fan posted a picture of Taylor on X, in which she was beaming while standing at a bar.
In the viral photo, the Cruel Summer hitmaker can be seen mingling with other attendees and Travis.
An executive at Google Fiber, Emily Trapani, who was also attending the sport event because her company sponsored the training camp, posted a picture with Taylor on Instagram Stories.
The Look What You Made Me Do singer donned a checkered pattern Hunter Bell Eva skirt, paired with Hunter Bell Brookie top, for the event.
She completed the chic look with Logan Hollowell rose cut diamond hand chain and red lipstick.
Moreover, Travis is set to host their annual training for NFL tight ends at Vanderbilt University this week with NFL stars George Kittle and Greg Olsen.
On Tuesday, June 24, the trio will bring back their second annual Tight Ends and Friends concert, featuring Taylor Lewan and special guests.
Taylor’s appearance at Travis’ training camp comes after the romantic couple sparked wedding rumours earlier this month.
The lovebirds attended a wedding in Tennessee, where they flaunted their dance moves.