Jessie J gives 'bloody' health update amid breast cancer diagnosis

  by Web Desk
  • |
Jessie J has given a major “warning” in new health update about her breast cancer treatment journey.

On Monday, June 23, the Who You Are singer, 37, shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of her surgery to remove the cancer.

She posted a carousal of images on Instagram from her hospital visit.

Jessie captioned the post, “Blood warning. This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours. I will always show the good and hard bits of any journey I go through.”

The Do It Like a Dude crooner further added, "Grateful to my doctor / surgeon and all the nurses who cared for me and all my family / friends who came to visit. I am home now, to rest and wait for my results. Chanan is in a nurse outfit. No no, he isn’t, but funny to imagine."

While concluding the emotional note, she penned, “Still hugging everyone going through something tough right now. We all got this!”

The first frame showed her laying down in a hospital bed before surgery.

Meanwhile, Jessie can be seen sharing an intimate moment with her partner Chanan Safir Colman.

For those unversed, the pop icon was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of June.

