Priyanka Chopra sets pulses racing with sizzling beach photo dump: SEE

Priyanka Chopra sure knows how to turn up the heat!
After celebrating her 43rd birthday in a heartwarming way with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, the Indian actress took to Instagram to share a steamy photo carousel that set the pulses racing.
In the gallery, the Heads of State actress posted sizzling snaps in a couple of bikini-clad looks, leaving her 92.5 million fans stunned.
“Winning at life. Grateful. Thank you all for the birthday wishes, messages and calls. My heart is full,” she captioned alongside the collection.
The carousel opened with a beautiful snap of Priyanka in an eye-catching violet halter neck mini dress as she had a fun time at a beach.
In the next photo, the Bajirao Mastani actress appeared in the same dress, but this time, the camera captured her from behind as she held her hair up with both hands, striking a bold pose.
The third photo showed her planting a kiss on Nick’s lips, while the fourth slide featured her on a swing over the water in a lacy bikini, flaunting her curvy figure.
As the slides continued to progress, the carousel showcased the Bluff actress in a variety of bikinis, including a vibrant blue-and-white zigzag-patterned one, a bold red piece, a bright yellow set, and a chic grey one.
Priyanka Chopra tied the knot to Nick Jonas in December 2018 and the couple welcomed their only child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022 via surrogacy.