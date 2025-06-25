Kylie Jenner's family says Timothée Chalamet acts 'anti-social' around them

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner began dating each other in early 2023

Kylie Jenners family says Timothée Chalamet acts anti-social around them
Kylie Jenner's family says Timothée Chalamet acts 'anti-social' around them 

Timothée Chalamet has successfully won his billionaire girlfriend, Kylie Jenner's heart but has reportedly failed to impress her family!

The couple, who has been romantically connected since 2023, continued to get the seal of approval from the Kardashian-Jenner clan to accept their whirlwind romance publicly.

According to a report by RadarOnline, an insider recently claimed that Kylie's elder sisters, including Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, believed Timothée deliberately acted 'anti-social' whenever he was around them.

The tipster further suggested that Kim and Khloé made countless moves to break the ice between the family and the Dune 2 actor, but he firmly denied hanging out with his flame’s family without the necessity.

Timothée is "so antisocial and downright snobby towards them," the source disclosed to the publication. 

Kardashian sisters have, "Extended endless invites to family gatherings, fancy restaurants and weekends away in Palm Springs," the insider noted.

As per multiple media reports, the 29-year-old American-French actor gathered with Kylie's family at the Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier this year. 

Timothée has also refused his partner's mom, Kris Jenner, to feature on their iconic reality TV show, The Kardashians, as he did not want to use his popularity in the shows. 

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner relationship timeline: 

For those unaware, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples, have been together for over two years.

When did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet make their relationship official?

They made their relationship red carpet official after they attended the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome together on May 7th, this year. 

The two have not confirmed these ongoing speculations about the Oscar-nominated actor's distant behavior from the rest of the Kardashians. 

Read more : Entertainment
Cardi B ex Offset confirms having crush on Sabrina Carpenter
Cardi B ex Offset confirms having crush on Sabrina Carpenter
Offset makes surprising confession about having a crush on Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make red carpet debut after two years of dating
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make red carpet debut after two years of dating
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shock fans after making their most-awaited red carpet debut
Brad Pitt shares how he copes up after settling divorce with Angeline Jolie
Brad Pitt shares how he copes up after settling divorce with Angeline Jolie
Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt mutually settled their high-profile divorce last year in December
Justin Baldoni alters legal approach in battle against Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni alters legal approach in battle against Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni makes big shift in his approach after judge dismissed his countersuit earlier this month
Blake Lively addresses big ‘Victory’ after Justin Baldoni drops lawsuit
Blake Lively addresses big ‘Victory’ after Justin Baldoni drops lawsuit
Blake Lively breathes a sign of relief after Justin Baldoni decides not to refile lawsuit
Miley Cyrus addresses fan claims of being 'dismissive' during meet-and-greet
Miley Cyrus addresses fan claims of being "dismissive" during meet-and-greet
'Flowers' singer alongside friend and collaborator Naomi Campbell signed unreleased 'Something Beautiful' vinyls
Yolanda Hadid slams critics over Gigi's daughter Khai's photo
Yolanda Hadid slams critics over Gigi's daughter Khai's photo
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum reacted on a comment of Instagram user
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reunited amid her split rumors with Peregrine Pearson
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reunited amid her split rumors with Peregrine Pearson
'Game of Thrones' starlet and the Jonas Brother member have reunited in New York City
Beyoncé brings ‘Cowboy Carter’ glam to Louis Vuitton event in Paris
Beyoncé brings ‘Cowboy Carter’ glam to Louis Vuitton event in Paris
Beyoncé makes fashion week appearance after performing three shows at the Stade de France in Paris
Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness divorce finalized just one month after filing
Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness divorce finalized just one month after filing
Deborra-Lee Furness filed for divorce from Hugh Jackman roughly two years after they announced their divorce
Ice Spice reveals unexpected insights on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Ice Spice reveals unexpected insights on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Barbie Word singer shared the insight about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Cillian Murphy battles inner demons as teacher in first look at Netflix’s ‘Steve’
Cillian Murphy battles inner demons as teacher in first look at Netflix’s ‘Steve’
Netflix releases a first-look image of Cillian Murphy in the upcoming drama film 'Steve'