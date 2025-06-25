Kylie Jenner's family says Timothée Chalamet acts 'anti-social' around them 

Timothée Chalamet has successfully won his billionaire girlfriend, Kylie Jenner's heart but has reportedly failed to impress her family!
The couple, who has been romantically connected since 2023, continued to get the seal of approval from the Kardashian-Jenner clan to accept their whirlwind romance publicly.
According to a report by RadarOnline, an insider recently claimed that Kylie's elder sisters, including Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, believed Timothée deliberately acted 'anti-social' whenever he was around them.
The tipster further suggested that Kim and Khloé made countless moves to break the ice between the family and the Dune 2 actor, but he firmly denied hanging out with his flame’s family without the necessity.
Timothée is "so antisocial and downright snobby towards them," the source disclosed to the publication.
Kardashian sisters have, "Extended endless invites to family gatherings, fancy restaurants and weekends away in Palm Springs," the insider noted.
As per multiple media reports, the 29-year-old American-French actor gathered with Kylie's family at the Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier this year.
Timothée has also refused his partner's mom, Kris Jenner, to feature on their iconic reality TV show, The Kardashians, as he did not want to use his popularity in the shows.
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner relationship timeline:
For those unaware, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples, have been together for over two years.
When did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet make their relationship official?
They made their relationship red carpet official after they attended the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome together on May 7th, this year.
The two have not confirmed these ongoing speculations about the Oscar-nominated actor's distant behavior from the rest of the Kardashians.