Liam Payne’s sister drops unseen ‘Story of My Life’ photos on 1D’s anniversary


Liam Payne's sister Ruth Gibbins has shared unseen photos from the set of Story of My Life to mark One Direction’s 15th anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, July 24, Ruth shared an emotional tribute to her late brother, who joined the band fifteen years ago.

She shared heartwarming family photos taken in the same spot years apart which featured in the band's Story of My Life music video.

In the images, Liam could be seen as young boy and as a teenager, posing with his loved ones.

“Liam this one's for you,” she began.

Ruth continued, “15 years of the 'I'm in a boyband' text, where Dad ran downstairs to tell us all, absolutely gutted at the time that you'd been sent home again, that you'd been put in a boyband.”

“Your love of 1D never stopped, you were so proud of what you'd achieved and part of the love remaining, guiding us through this darkness is the love of your fans who have loved and supported you for 15 years, they are always so proud of you, I hope you can see it,” she added.

Liam Payne's sister's heartfelt tribute comes almost nine months after his tragic death after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

For those unknown, One Direction band was made up of Liam, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson.

The band became one of the biggest boy bands in history after being put together on the X Factor in 2010.

