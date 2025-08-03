King Charles announces ‘retirement’ of royal companion in new statement

King Charles III has announced “retirement” of a special key member, who was “very dear” to him.
On August 3, the Royal Family posted an emotional note on Instagram to bid farewell to a a ceremonial carriage horse, Tyrone.
His Majesty wished the horse, who served for 14 years with the Royal Mews, “happy retirement.”
The heartwarming message read, “As a Windsor Grey, Tyrone was a Ceremonial Carriage Horse, responsible for drawing the carriages in which the monarch, other Members of the Royal Family, and their guests travel. Standing at 18 hands, Tyrone is a gentle and dependable giant!"
It continued, “Throughout his career, Tyrone took part in numerous major events, including State Visits, Royal Weddings, Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee, the presentation of Credentials, and Royal Ascot."
The Buckingham Palace also shared the duties served by Tyrone and his family.
Tyrone recently took on a prestigious role, pulling the Gold State Coach that carried the King and Queen after the Coronation.
Charles further penned, “Tyrone's father, Storm, and his sister, Meg, are already enjoying their retirement under the wonderful care of The Horse Trust. All three horses were very dear to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."
Notably, Tyrone's father is honored with a statue on the Long Walk in Windsor.